BEND — Former Hermiston football coach Mike Mitchell is returning to the sidelines in Oregon, this time as the coach at Caldera, Bend’s newest high school.
“This is a really good opportunity, and I decided to come back and put this together,” Mitchell said.
Caldera, which opened last year and played a junior varsity schedule, will make its varsity debut this year. Mitchell replaces Neil Fendall, who stepped down to become the defensive coordinator at Southern Oregon University.
Mitchell grew up in Des Moines, Washington, and went to Mount Rainier High School. He played football at Idaho for one year under Dee Andros, then followed Andros to Oregon State University, where he was a backup quarterback for the Beavers.
His first job out of college was as the offensive coordinator at Corvallis High School, where he coached a young Mike Riley, who would later coach at Oregon State University.
The following year in 1969, at just 23 years old, Mitchell accepted the coaching job in Hermiston. At the time, he was the youngest coach in the state, and was inheriting a program that had gone a combined 0-32 the previous three years.
“Jack Jenkins was the principal at the time,” Mitchell said. “I told him I wasn’t ready to be a head coach yet. He told me I had to get ready sometime. Best thing that ever happened to me.”
Mitchell spent three seasons at Hermiston, and matched wits with Pendleton’s legendary Don Requa.
“Of all the jobs I’ve had, I enjoyed Hermiston as much as any,” Mitchell said. “I had some great games against Don Requa. We had a great game my first year. We had a lead on them, but they beat us 21-18. It was a great, great team we had. It was a tremendous effort, one of the best I’ve had from a team.”
The victory ran Pendleton’s win streak over Hermiston to 48 games, but it was the first time in a long while the matchup had been competitive.
Mitchell will play Pendleton and coach Erik Davis this fall, opening the season Sept. 2 against the Bucks in Bend.
In his final year at Hermiston, Mitchell led the team to a 6-3 record — the best in school history at the time — and a runner-up finish in the conference.
Mitchell has made a few stops around the state, compiling an overall record of 95-105 over 21 seasons. His last stop was at North Medford from 2012-17, where he went 33-30 in six seasons.
“North Medford was 0-11 in 2011,” Mitchell said. “I took the job and two years later we won the conference and finished 10-2.”
Mitchell also coached at South Albany (1972-74), Grants Pass (1975), Hidden Valley (1978-83) and Oregon City (1984-85) before heading to Sandpoint, Idaho (2006-11).
Mitchell coached at Wickenburg, Arizona, the past four years, leading the Wranglers to the state playoffs three times and a 24-17 record.
Mitchell also coached at the college level. He was the head coach at Montana Tech from 1976-77, and De Anza College, in Cupertino, California, from 2000-05. He also was a long-time assistant at Humboldt State in California.
Mitchell also served one year as head coach of the Zagreb Patriots in Croatia (2012). The team went 6-0 and only allowed 17 points.
In 2015, he coached the Uppsala 86’ers in Sweden’s Super Series league. The team finished 7-4 and advanced to the semifinals. Mitchell was named the league’s Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.