HERMISTON — The Mid-Columbia Conference girls soccer coaches selected four Hermiston players for all-conference honors, with midfielder Dalia Cervantes earning second-team honors, while defender Daisy Wolverton, midfielder Andrea Sanchez Garavito and forward Estephany Diaz were named to the honorable mention team.
“I’m really proud of our team this year,” Hermiston coach Omar Medina said. “They showed tenacity in every game, and these four girls definitely deserved the league recognition.”
Kamiakin’s Kate Christian was named player of the year, while Kamiakin’s Chris Erikson was named coach of the year.
Cervantes was a defensive midfielder, and while the stat sheet doesn’t show her worth, the Bulldogs benefitted from her play.
“Dalia is an incredible talent that is literally all over the field,” Medina said. “She was instrumental in keeping games right with some good teams by helping out in front of our defense.”
Wolverton was a key part of the defense that helped out a first-year goalkeeper.
“Daisy was our right back that did an amazing job shutting down that side of the other team’s attack,” Medina said. “She is small but really tenacious. She just frustrated players she was up against.”
Diaz and Sanchez Garavito did their work up front and each finished with a handful of assists.
“Estephany was a huge part of our attack on the right wing,” Medina said. “Andrea had two goals, and one was from 30-plus yards out. She is a center attacking mid that helps transition from defense to attack.”
