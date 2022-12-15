Hermiston v Chiawana soccer
Hermiston’s Dalia Cervantes (4) and Myah Giles, of Chiawana, fight for control of the ball Oct. 4, 2022, at Kennison Field, Hermiston. Cervantes was named to the Mid-Columbia Conference second team.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

HERMISTON — The Mid-Columbia Conference girls soccer coaches selected four Hermiston players for all-conference honors, with midfielder Dalia Cervantes earning second-team honors, while defender Daisy Wolverton, midfielder Andrea Sanchez Garavito and forward Estephany Diaz were named to the honorable mention team.

“I’m really proud of our team this year,” Hermiston coach Omar Medina said. “They showed tenacity in every game, and these four girls definitely deserved the league recognition.”

