HERMISTON — The Hermiston Bulldogs had four players named to the Mid-Columbia Conference soccer team, with two on the second team and two on the honorable mention team.
Senior forward Sam Cadenas and junior midfielder Faber Ortiz were named to the second team, while freshman forward Renee Medrano and senior defender Brandon Madrigal were selected to the honorable mention team.
Cadenas, a team captain with Ortiz, scored five goals and had one assist. He was the No. 2 scorer for the Bulldogs. He also was voted Most Inspirational by his teammates.
Ortiz, voted team MVP by his teammates, had three goals and two assists.
“He’s a utility man and can play anywhere on the field,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “He has an engine that won’t quit.”
Madrigal played almost every minute of every game and helped the Bulldogs to four shutouts. He had one goal and two assists.
“He’s able to match up with opposition strikers and shut them down,” Harshberger said.
Medrano led the Bulldogs in scoring with nine goals and two assists. He is the only player in the MCC to score on Pasco this season in the run of play.
Chiawana’s Fernando Lopez-Vega was named MCC Player of the Year by the conference coaches.
Coach of the Year honors went to Pasco’s Matt Potter, who led the Bulldogs to the MCC regular-season title, and a third-place finish in the 4A state tournament.
