ATHENA — They work on the chain gang at home games. They can be seen roaming the sidelines and the end zones at road games. They are football dads and want to be close to the action.
Morgan Dunlap, Erik Lynde, Brandon King and John McBean will have a bit more skin in the game than other dads this weekend when their boys play for a state title as Weston-McEwen takes on Oakland at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in the 2A state championship game at Hillsboro Stadium.
The four fathers played for Weston-McEwen in 1996 when the TigerScots played Dayton for the state title. They lost that game 26 years ago, and they would like better for their sons.
“This is awesome,” said King, whose son Maddox is a running back and linebacker for W-M. “I was a sophomore and now Maddox is a sophomore. I’m pumped. The weekend can’t come fast enough.”
The loss in 1996It’s only the second time in school history the TigerScots have played for a title. The last time ended in a 49-3 loss to Dayton.
“We played Dayton and they were just way better than we were,” said Dunlap, whose son Jace is a running back and linebacker. “We didn’t lose a game all year until we played them. We just ran into a better team. They were bigger, faster and better than we were. I’m just proud of the kids to get back there. I am excited for them.”
Randy Waite coached the 1996 TigerScots, and while Dunlap said the Pirates were a better team, King has a different memory.
“We just didn’t come together that day to play,” King said. “We had swelled heads and thought we were all that. I think we were the more talented team.”
It’s been nearly three decades since the loss to Dayton. McBean said he’s tried to impress on upon his son Gunner, a sophomore nose guard and fullback, that he needs to enjoy the moment.
“I didn’t realize when I was younger how special of a time that was,” McBean said. “We talk about it (1996 game) sometimes. I hope he gets it. That would be amazing. Gunnar, Maddox and Easton (Berry) are all sophomores and start both ways. I’m super proud of him.”
Lynde, who works at the Washington State Penitentiary, Walla Walla, was a two-way junior lineman in 1996. His son Seth, who is a senior, also takes up space on both sides of the line.
Lynde said playing in the 1996 title game put the TigerScots out of their element.
“Our team was very dominant, but there comes a point when your ego starts to get in the way,” Lynde said. “We had been dominant for a couple of years. We didn’t face a lot of adversity. All the sudden you are playing in Civic Stadium. It was our first time on AstroTurf. The community came together with Dean’s Athletic and we got turf shoes. By the time you get there, you are off your game.”
Lynde said the dads are excited for their boys, albeit a bit nervous.
“I think the dads may have more anxiety than the kids do at this point,” he said. “There’s a lot of forced nostalgia. We remember what we did when we played and the people who helped us get there. All four of us were heavily engaged in youth football, and so were our dads. It’s nice to see them have success.”
A chip off the old blockMcBean, who owns the Athena Auto Parts Store, coached his son and a few of his teammates from the fourth grade to the sixth grade.
Gunnar plays nose guard like his dad, but John never had the chance to carry the ball.
“I had a knee injury as a freshman playing football,” John said. “I was a straight lineman after that. Gunnar has been wrestling since he was young and he is really comfortable with his body. He’s wrestled in Pendleton since he was 6 or 7 years old. We gave him his option of going to Pendleton, but Gunnar has always said he wanted to play football for Kenzie (Hansell). Playing 2A football is a special thing. We are glad to be part of it.”
Dunlap was a 6-2, 200-pound senior in 1996. He kept his toes in the football waters as part of Hansell’s coaching staff during his first stint with the team. Dunlap’s job as an investigator for the Office of the Attorney General doesn’t allow him the time to help at this time.
While he and his son share the distinction of playing for a state title at Weston-McEwen, they also share Requa Bowl memories.
“Our group won the Requa Bowl in 1990, and our sons won it in 2018 when Jace was in the fifth grade,” Dunlap said.
Community support mattersA big difference between playing in 1996 and 2022, according to Dunlap, is the equipment. He’s just a tad bit jealous of his son’s gear.
“Jace brings home his gear and all the pads are all built in,” Dunlap said. “The equipment we had was not comparable to what they wear now. Not even close.”
Dunlap, who was all-state in football and basketball, went on to play basketball at Walla Walla Community College and Blue Mountain Community College.
King, who is a rancher, was a 5-11, 190-pound guard/defensive end back in the day. Maddox gets a little more press than his dad ever did.
“He seems to think he’s a better player, but I was tougher,” Brandon King said. “I started as a running back as a freshman, then I went to guard as a sophomore. We blocked for the tailback and fullback the whole time. Maddox can run. He’s tough for 160 pounds. He lives for it and is really competitive. I didn’t take it as seriously as he does. He’s tough. There is no shutdown mode.”
No matter the role on the team, Lynde said Hansell includes everyone equally — from the starting quarterback to the team manager.
“I tell my kid to be the loud one on the sidelines,” he said. “Get everyone fired up. We were taught good morals, family, school and football. Kenzie pushes the same things. The underlying part is more than the game. That’s what makes successful teams.”
Community support also drives the success of the TigerScots, who typically have more fans when they travel than the home team does.
“Things like this bring a community together,” Lynde said. “Without these moments, you don’t have as strong of a community. We had Maurice Johns. He was at every game. I can still remember the smell of his pipe tobacco. If we couldn’t smell his pipe tobacco, our game was off. It was part of the superstition.”
It’s memories like those that make the journey special.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.