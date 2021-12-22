HELIX — The Oregon School Activities Association recently announced the reclassification of schools for the 2022-26 school years.
While there was a lot of shuffling of schools to different levels, the OSAA may have missed the boat in restructuring the 1A leagues in Eastern Oregon.
At present, and with the new plan, Griswold and Nixyaawii are in the Old Oregon League, and will be joined by Pilot Rock.
All of the other teams in the OOL are on the mountain, or beyond in the case of Pine Eagle. While travel in the spring isn’t too bad, fall and winter travel along the Interstate 84 mountain pass can be treacherous.
Winter is just beginning, and the freeway already has been closed a few times — as recently as Monday, Dec. 20 — because of crash and collisions on slick roads.
In the Big Sky League, cho and Ione are having to travel to the Hood River area, and into Washington, where Lyle, Wishram, Bickleton, Klickitat and Glenwood recently moved to the OSAA.
There could be a solution to all of this — resurrecting the former Big Sky Conference.
The schools on the mountain — Powder Valley, Joseph, Cove, Wallowa, Imbler, Elgin, Pine Eagle and Union — would remain in the Old Oregon League, and the Hood River area (Dufur and South Wasco County) and Washington schools could break off into a new league — the Columbia River Gorge, perhaps.
What does t it take to create a new league? OSAA Assistant Activities Director Kyle Stanley had the answer.
“Normally, someone would come forward and ask for us to take a look at it,” Stanley said. “I haven’t heard too much, as to anyone asking, so it stays the status quo. It has nothing to do with cost. Each person may have a different answer if asked about it. It would be up to them coming to us.”
Of course, this plan would not work for football, baseball or softball. Not all schools have these teams, which is where the special districts come into play.
The Old Oregon and Big Sky leagues were formed eight years ago. Tammie Parker, Griswold athletic director and former volleyball coach, said at the time she liked the new conferences because of the stiffer competition.
“Right now, we are all OK, but we are two big conferences,” Parker said. “I think in the future there could be some changes. Right now, it has been such a confusing time with COVID, we are all just trying to get settled again.”
With Union and Pilot Rock joining the OOL, scheduling could become an issue.
“We have discussed that we are two large groups, and may have more schools coming in before the next restructuring,” Parker said. “The bigger you are as a league, the harder it is to get games scheduled. We are happy to have Pilot Rock and Union in the Old Oregon League, now we just have to figure out how to get them into our schedule.”
The old Big Sky Conference once consisted of Arlington, Cascade Locks, Condon, Dufur, Echo, Griswold, Ione, Umapine and Wheeler.
Cascade Locks and Umapine no longer have high schools. Arlington co-opts with Ione, and Wheeler co-opts with Spray and Mitchell.
Putting Dufur in the new league could balance things out, but putting it in the BSC would not be a bad choice.
The former BSC used to have good and long-standing rivalries between the Griswold, Echo and Condon girls basketball teams. In the early 1980s, only one team from the area advanced to state, and it was a knockdown, drag out fight every year for that one spot.
Boys basketball games were a heavyweight fight every Friday and Saturday night.
A Griswold-Ione boys matchup always was a good one, and the full gyms were evidence to that.
It may be time to bring a little bit of the past to the present.
Not only will travel be safer for teams and fans with zero trips over the mountain pass in the winter, but Helix, which is the northernmost team, would have short trips to Nixyaawii, Echo and Pilot Rock. Ione is 82 miles away.
The longest trip is to Fossil (Wheeler High School) at 148 miles, and Sherman (Moro) is 133. Most of those drives are on the freeway until you have to take an exit to your destination.
“I think you look at what’s best for travel and safety of the kids,” Ione/Arlington boys basketball coach Dennis Stefani said. “You want your league to be competitive, but also user friendly. I think there is a lot to having your league stay together. There’s a tradition that needs to be upheld. The more you move teams around, the less there is.”
