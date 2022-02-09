KENNEWICK — I’m back!
You may have noticed I was missing from the sports page, or maybe not, but it’s certainly good to be back in front of my computer.
I’d like to say I was on a great African safari, or soaking up the sun in Florida, but I have been battling COVID-19 and pneumonia since the middle of January.
Where I caught this, who knows. I don’t go anywhere or see many people. One of life’s little mysteries.
I texted the area coaches to let them know I would be gone for a while, but a lot of my friends don’t even know that I spent 5½ days in the hospital in isolation, let alone that I was sick.
In hindsight, I probably should have gone to the doctor when I first started feeling sick on Jan. 11. I am a stubborn old gal, so it wasn’t until Jan. 19 that my hubby Scott took me to the ER. That’s when all the bad news came.
My oxygen level was at 70, which I found out is super duper bad. So off to the hospital in an ambulance I went. It was my first ambulance ride. It was bumpy and cold. I do not recommend this mode of travel.
I spent the first 2½ days flat on my back, on 100% oxygen. It was a treat to get out of bed and sit in a chair with my feet up the rest of my stay. Each day that my oxygen levels got better, my doctor would give me a high-five. On my final day, he congratulated me on beating COVID-19 and said he did not want to see me again. He was a fun guy.
I still have bruises on my tummy where they gave me countless doses of heparin and other things to keep me alive. The key word here is alive.
The night Scott took me to the emergency department, I went in to change out of my jammies and into clothes. I laid down on the bed because I had zero energy. A few days later, he told me he thought he had lost me that night. I was ash gray and lifeless. After 32 years, you aren’t getting rid of me that easily.
The first week home from the hospital was spent avoiding the rest of the world so my poor lungs could heal and not pick up another evil virus.
I still have a wicked cough that sometimes can be controlled with my inhaler, and sometimes not. I have gone on small excursions to get my lungs working. These wear me out, but there’s always time for a nap.
While I was battling to catch my breath, longtime Riverside Athletic Director and boys and girls basketball coach Clair Costello was in the same boat I was, and it wasn’t a luxury yacht.
Costello said he knew he was sick on Jan. 9. By Jan. 16, he was on a plane to Hillsboro because no local hospital had space for him.
His oxygen levels were down to 74, and his asthma made it even worse.
“I spent eight days in the ICU and three days in a regular room,” he said. “The first three days, they didn’t know if I would make it or not. I told them no ventilator. I have had the flu, but nothing like this. It was no fun. I had the shots, but it didn’t make a difference.”
Costello, 65, was released from the hospital Jan. 27 and was in quarantine until Jan. 30. He returned to the sidelines Feb. 1 at Stanfield, with an extra team member in tow — an oxygen tank.
“I’m on oxygen for another two weeks,” he said. “I’m having some fun with that. I can’t go 20 minutes without the oxygen.”
Like my hubby, Costello’s wife Cheryl, and daughters Carly and Caitlin, spent days worrying before he recovered enough to return home.
I can laugh about this experience now, but this COVID-19 thing is no joke.
