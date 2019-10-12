Adrian/Jordan Valley 84, Powder Valley 26
Ashland 48, Eagle Point 0
Baker 30, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley, Wash. 14
Banks 62, Valley Catholic 6
Beaverton 21, Mountainside 14
Bend 26, Summit 9
Brookings-Harbor 38, Douglas 25
Burns 47, Umatilla 0
Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 58, Glendale 12
Camas Valley 62, Riddle 14
Cascade Christian 60, South Umpqua 0
Chiawana, Wash. 34, Hermiston 14
Clatskanie 41, Taft 14
Coquille 56, Reedsport 14
Crane 58, Cove 0
Crescent Valley 55, South Albany 3
Days Creek 56, Myrtle Point 8
Dufur 74, Imbler 20
Echo 25, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 20
Elmira 53, Cottage Grove 0
Enterprise 36, Ione 28
Gilchrist 50, Eddyville 13
Grant Union 32, Stanfield 0
Henley 42, Phoenix 27
Heppner 50, Irrigon 0
Hidden Valley 49, St. Mary's 26
Hosanna Christian def. Prospect, forfeit
Jesuit 41, Sheldon 17
Joseph 25, South Wasco County 13
Kiona-Benton, Wash. 47, McLoughlin/Griswold 20
Knappa 58, Neah-Kah-Nie 38
La Grande 52, Ontario 10
Lake Oswego 20, West Linn 17
Lebanon 41, Central 10
Madras 28, Blanchet Catholic 7
Mapleton 48, Yoncalla 13
Marist 55, Mazama 21
Marshfield 49, Junction City 0
McKenzie def. Alsea, forfeit
Mohawk 42, Waldport 40
Monroe 54, Jefferson 20
Mountain View 67, Southridge 19
North Medford 34, Grants Pass 27
North Valley 29, Klamath 26
Oakland 21, Regis 7
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 36, Union 32
Rainier 68, Dayton 44
Rogue River 22, Glide 13
Santiam Christian 50, Siuslaw 15
Seaside 38, Molalla 14
Sherman/Condon Co-op 84, Jewell 49
Siletz Valley Early College 44, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter 12
South Medford 34, Roseburg 6
Sunset 37, Aloha 14
Thurston 60, Redmond 20
Tigard 50, Oregon City 13
Tillamook 21, Astoria 6
Triad School 79, Chiloquin 0
Tualatin 42, Westview 14
Vale 27, Nyssa 21
Wallowa 74, Pine Eagle 6
West Salem 36, South Salem 14
Weston-McEwen 53, Riverside 0
Willamette 33, Ridgeview 21
Yamhill-Carlton 28, Scio 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Chemawa vs. Santiam, ccd.
