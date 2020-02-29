PENDLETON — Alex Anteau had no intention of playing college soccer, but fast forward two years, and she's now making local soccer history.
Anteau signed a letter of intent to play in the midfield at Multnomah University in Portland on Thursday afternoon, making her the first Blue Mountain Community College women's soccer player to commit to a four-year program.
"It was always my goal to go to a four-year university," said Anteau, 21. "Jordan (Hillmick, BMCC head women's soccer coach) told me, 'If you do this, you'll be the first in program history.' It was even more of a reason to do it. I need to thank Jordan a lot. He took a lot of time to help me train."
Anteau, a Hermiston resident, has been a soccer player since she was four years old, competing in city youth programs to get her start. However, her soccer career was put on hold when she entered high school in order to focus on her other passion — dancing. But soccer still remained a presence in her life, and one evening as she was competing in a coed indoor tournament at BMCC, head men's coach Austin Shick approached her with an opportunity.
Noticing her skills, he referred her to former Blue Mountain women's soccer coach Art Moda.
"He said I'd be good for the team," Anteau recalled. "I did miss soccer a lot. My friends who played soccer always asked me to come play pickup games and tournaments. I love it. I love the competitive and progressive side of it. It's physical and fast-paced. I think it's more fun to watch compared to other sports."
Anteau served as Blue Mountain's winger in her two years on the team. As a freshman, she only played half the season due to an ankle injury.
"I did a lot of offseason training," she said.
Her dedication paid off, and as a sophomore, she was promoted to team captain — a position she had to prove herself to earn. She started all matches except for a scrimmage match at the beginning of the season, at the behest of coach Hillmick.
"He just wanted to make me mad," Anteau joked. "He said I wasn't playing how he wanted me to. He benched me for the start of that game. It inspired me to push myself even harder."
The Timberwolves finished at 1-14-1 overall and 0-13-1 in conference play last season, and ended as the bottom-ranked team in the Northwest Athletic Conference's East Region, but that didn't stop Anteau from being one of Blue Mountain's premier players.
"I told her what it would take," Hillmick said. "She put in the work to get to that next level. She's a super dedicated player. She brought the girls together. She knew how to push them. She knew what they needed. She's extremely quick and very athletic. She's got a pretty mean cut. A lot of the girls over there are going to have to look out for her."
Anteau scored one goal during her time with the Timberwolves, but the majority of her talents went toward assisting her team from the wings of the midfield to put goals in the net.
"We had some high hopes for the season, but some things didn't go to plan," Hillmick said. "We had six starters go down with injuries, but we kept our heads up. The girls all stepped up. Alex worked her tail off. She deserves every minute of what she's accomplished."
As a Lion, Anteau will continue to play in the midfield under head coach Maddy Barbarino, who initiated the Multnomah women's soccer program in the fall of 2018. Anteau will pursue a degree in either biology or environmental sciences.
"I want to get into wildlife biology or zoology," she said. "I just want to help animals in any way I can. Maybe I'll open my own wildlife rehabilitation center."
Earlier in the month, Anteau visited Barbarino and her team in Portland, staying in the dorms overnight with two of her teammates, and hitting the field bright and early for 6 a.m. practices.
"I like her coaching perspective," Anteau said of Barbarino. "She trains us to be able to last in a game. I adapted fast. I felt good after that practice."
Off the field, Anteau is also an avid dancer, having been a staple of Hermiston High School's varsity dance team Stardust all four years of her career. The team made it to the state finals all four years. Anteau choreographed their hip-hop routine for their state performance her senior year.
She also coaches hip-hop dancing at Dance Unlimited in Hermiston for dancers ages 4-18, which she's been doing since the summer of 2016.
"I'll be coaching from Portland through video chat," she said, "and I'll come down on the weekends, when I can."
Anteau will complete her program history-making transfer to Multnomah when she moves in July. She will begin her career on the soccer field as a Lion in the fall.
"I'm excited that I finally get to go somewhere new," she said. "I've lived in a small town my whole life. It'll be a big change. I keep thinking about all the opportunities I'll have over there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.