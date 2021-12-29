WILSONVILLE — The future of eight-man football in Oregon is up in the air.
The Oregon School Activities Association Football Ad Hoc Committee released its first proposal for the 2022-26 football time block on Tuesday, Dec. 20, which suggested doing away with eight-man football among 2A and 1A schools. The public meeting on Dec. 20 proposed divisions of nine-man and six-man leagues.
“It’s a bummer they’d be getting rid of eight-man,” Powder Valley head coach Josh Cobb said. “People are really starting to get behind this.”
The OSAA Ad Hoc Committee met virtually and conducted a work session to begin the initial stages of reclassification. The committee also took into consideration the Oregon Athletic Coaches Association’s small school survey, which took place in the fall and collected trends from the last five years of 11-man, eight-man and six-man football.
After reviewing the information, the committee came away in support of three divisions between 2A and 1A schools. Based on school enrollment, two potential sections of nine-man and one division of six-man teams were drafted.
The proposal to do away with eight-man football raised eyebrows among several local coaches, such as Cobb and the 2021 1A state football runners-up Powder Valley Badgers.
“Eight-man just feels right,” he said. “I see six-man as a good thing for schools that truly don’t have the student body.”
The Badgers would be bumped down to the six-man league, which Cobb is against, although Powder Valley could potentially request to jump up to the higher division. The Badgers are coming off an 11-2 season. There is no deadline for teams to opt up or down in divisions, but the deadline will be determined at the next OSAA meeting in January.
“I don’t want to play six-man,” Cobb said. “We have 30 kids on the team. There’s not a participation issue.”
OSAA emphasized in the proposal that participation in football was a key issue. The proposal noted a transition to nine-man would allow easier scheduling between nine-man and 11-man nonleague opponents, while the junior varsity levels likely could avoid cancellations if the roster size is smaller.
“The decreases in average team size over the last 10 years have been significant,” the statement read.
The proposals still are in the works but could be a looming issue for local coaches and supporters of eight-man football. The next OSAA Ad Hoc Football Advisory Committee meeting is set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 5 at the Holiday Inn in Wilsonville. The meeting’s purpose is to gather public input on the proposed changes to 2A and 1A football.
“High school sports are all about opportunities for young adults. Six-man football takes two to three kids off the field per team — just don’t see how that is beneficial,” Cobb said. “Creating opportunities for kids to compete, promoting the desire to improve as a team and individually is the concept of high school sports.”
Log In
