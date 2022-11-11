MILTON-FREEWATER — Jose Garcia is taking his McLoughlin boys soccer team to the state finals for the fifth time in 31 years. While it’s been a few years since his team last played for a title, the pride and excitement he has for his team hasn’t changed.
“It’s exciting,” Garcia said. “It feels good after all those days of practice, dedication and everything else. They have worked hard for this.”
Mac-Hi (16-2) will play Oregon Episcopal (15-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Liberty High School in Hillsboro for the 3A/2A/1A title.
“I have to admit, we are the underdog, but at this point anything can happen,” Garcia said. “We are going to enjoy it, have fun and see what happens.”
The last time the Pioneers played for a title was 2009. They were still at the 4A level and dropped a 2-1 game to La Salle Prep. Mac-Hi won titles in 2005 (3A), 2006 (4A) and 2007 (4A). They also reached the semifinals in 2014 and 2017.
Garcia, 60, was at the helm for all of it. He is the only coach the Pioneers have known since the program began in 1993.
“The pay is not the greatest, to be honest,” said Garcia, who is the lead custodian at Gib Olinger Elementary. “It’s about the kids, and I love the sport.”
When Mac-Hi’s program first got off the ground, it was put in a league with all the big schools from Bend, La Grande and Baker. Needless to say, the new kids on the block did not fare well their first few years.
Martin Martinez, who now coaches the Mac-Hi girls, played for Garcia when he was in high school.
“My freshman and sophomore year, we were in the Intermountain Conference with big schools since we didn’t have our own league,” said Martinez, who graduated in 2000. “My junior year, they dropped us to 3A and that’s when we made the state playoffs for the first time.
“Our first playoff match was against Seaside and they beat us 5-0. We didn’t know what to expect.”
Garcia coached his sons Manny and Fabian at Mac-Hi, and now Fabian’s son Romario is a junior midfielder for the Pioneers. Fabian played goalie on the 2005 championship team.
Martinez has known Garcia since he was in grade school, and considers his coach and mentor a friend.
“Jose has been around for years,” he said. “We will sit around and talk about the good old days. He has been around mentoring kids and coaching soccer for years. Giving his time in exchange for nothing because he loves the sport.”
A rocky relationshipGarcia’s love affair with soccer began when he was young, but he did not have many opportunities to play.
“I started playing at school, but I wasn’t very good,” he said. “I had to work. My grandpa was one of those people who thought running after a soccer ball was stupid. So all we did was work, work, work when I was younger. Sometimes I would escape and play with my friends.”
The first time Garcia played on a team he was 14 or 15 years old.
“I sucked so bad,” he said. “I knocked out my front tooth with my knee, but I liked it. I was in good shape from running after cows. I was in the reserves and then they put me on the first team for a little bit.”
A couple of years later, Garcia came to the United States from Mexico, joining his family in California.
“My father was in the United States, then brought my mom and brothers, and they left me behind with an aunt and all I did was work, work, work,” Garcia said. “My life was a disaster. I started drinking at age 9. By the time I was 12, I was an alcoholic. By the time I came to the U.S., I was lost.”
Garcia was able to attend school, but he had a hard time following the rules.
“I didn’t want to follow rules,” he said. “One day after a soccer match, my friends and I were together drinking. The group of them had a station wagon and were heading north for the winter. I asked if I could go. I borrowed $100 from my uncle, left without taking anything, and we ended up in Milton-Freewater. I stayed for a year and worked.”
Garcia earned enough money to buy a car, and eventually went back to California to visit his family.
“I didn’t know what I wanted,” Garcia said. “I stayed for a little while in California, then came back and have been here ever since.”
Life-changing eventsGarcia knew little to no English when he came from Mexico, and he had trouble getting a job. With the help of his young wife Judith, his life took a turn for the better.
“After recovering from alcoholism, she signed me up to get my GED,” he said. “When we came back from WSU, I was looking for a job, but no one would hire me because I didn’t speak English. This guy (Rick Currin) hired me because our sons played soccer together. He changed my entire life around. I remember when I would come into his office. For years, we would have conversations. I pushed myself to learn English.”
Judith also pushed him to improve his English, and got him into coaching youth soccer.
“My wife volunteered me to coach our son’s team,” he said. “She translated for me. That’s how it started here. She was the one who signed me up. Youth soccer to high school. It helped me a lot. You cannot imagine how much it helped me to grow up and make friends. My wife changed my life.”
When Garcia first started coaching at Mac-Hi, the results were less than favorable.
“We got killed by everyone by eight or 10 goals,” he said. “After a few years of coaching, I was going to quit. There was a lady in the community who said, ‘Don’t quit, you will do amazing.’ Our last game that year we beat Baker 1-0. I ran into her again and she gave me a card. She told me she believed in me.”
Garcia took that inspiration and applied for his coaching license, despite speaking no English.
“I was able to pass the course because I knew how to play,” he said. “The only thing holding me back was communication.”
Jimmy Conway, a former Irish national player and a former Portland Timbers forward, was the instructor of the course.
“He was a good mentor and an amazing person,” Garcia said.
From there, Garcia attended coaching classes, and with the help of his wife and others at the high school, Garcia’s English improved.
And so did the soccer team. The Pioneers have a record of 49-17-6 over the past five years.
“He is strict, but he is fun to play for,” Martinez said. “He doesn’t favor anybody. He wants a winning team. He has been like that all these years. You have a culture, and that’s why his team is good.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.