ATHENA — The TigerScots may have been the first to score, but were no match for Bobcats duo Kylie Marriott and Callie Glenn.
The Union pair took off on an early streak, posting 12 points in a 14-point run early in the first quarter to keep their Weston-McEwen hosts down for the count as the TigerScots girls basketball team suffered a 49-22 home loss in Blue Mountain Conference action on Tuesday night.
“They’re fast and they’re confident,” Weston-McEwen head coach Jeff Griggs said of Union. “Our team came out and were a little overwhelmed at the start. As far as effort goes, we elevated it as the game went on. We weren’t afraid to get down on the floor.”
TigerScots senior guard Ellie Scheibner opened play with a basket to give Weston-McEwen its first and only lead seven seconds into the contest, and the Bobcats took it from there. Marriott, a junior post, knotted the score at 2-2, and Glenn, a sophomore guard, posted a trey, a basket, and a point at the line to break away from the TigerScots for good.
At 15-2 and 1:50 left in the quarter, Weston-McEwen sophomore point guard Charli King and senior wing Auralia Heay combined for four points to chip the deficit to just nine.
Scheibner notched a basket two minutes into the second quarter, but the TigerScots proceeded to suffer a nearly three-minute scoring drought as Union took the first of three 14-point advantages for the quarter at 22-8 with 3:27 left in the half. King and junior wing Bailey Munck broke the TigerScots into double digits before the buzzer, but Mariott and Glenn answered back to help Union to a 27-12 lead at halftime.
“There was a lot of physicality,” Griggs said. “We had to make some adjustments. We weren’t doing enough to be competitive. (Our team) worked hard to make those adjustments — I’m proud of our girls for that.”
The Bobcats poured in six more points across the first four minutes of the third quarter before King got the TigerScots going again with a basket at 3:15. She and Scheibner would be the only two Weston-McEwen players to score in the quarter.
“They were really fast. They didn’t give anything away,” King said. “We hustled and kept our attitudes up. You have to keep finding positives. We’re finally coming together as a team.”
Weston-McEwen nearly matched the Bobcats in scoring in an 8-6 fourth quarter. Munck and freshman forward Genna Robinson posted two back-to-back baskets for a 45-22 game, but Union responded with two consecutive baskets that finished off the win, helping them stay undefeated in league play.
“It was a physical game, and there were some moments where we didn’t prepare ourselves for that,” Griggs said, “but we bounced back.”
King and Scheibner both netted six points to lead Weston-McEwen (2-12, 0-3 BMC). The TigerScots visit Grant Union on Saturday at 4 p.m. Union (11-3, 2-0 BMC) hosts Stanfield on Friday at 6 p.m.
