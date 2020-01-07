PENDLETON — Both sides of Warberg Court expected an intense battle in Pendleton and La Grande's first meeting of the season, and intensity is exactly what they got.
After Pendleton junior Natalie Neveau put back an offensive rebound for a bucket at the tail end of regulation, the Buckaroos girls basketball team survived two periods of overtime to clinch a 56-53 nonleague win over the visiting Tigers on Tuesday night. Pendleton sophomore Muriel Hoisington gave the Bucks their final lead two minutes into the second overtime period, and two points at the line from Neveau and sophomore Daisy Jenness sealed the win.
"We're very well matched against each other," La Grande head coach Ryan Wright said. "We didn't handle things as well as we would have liked, but we responded well in overtime. I don't ever fault the kids' efforts. They were playing as hard as they could. And credit to Pendleton — they didn't give in."
Hoisington and sophomore Josie Wilson scored two straight 3-pointers to open the game, but the Bucks allowed a 12-point La Grande run that gave the Tigers their first lead.
Jenness notched a basket with 2:25 remaining in the second quarter for a 23-22 game, and Hoisington scored on a steal to take a 24-23 Pendleton advantage. La Grande sophomore Grace Neer reclaimed the lead 30 seconds later, and Pendleton senior Carissa Cooley scored two at the line to clinch another Pendleton advantage. Tigers junior Lauran Rinker hit a shot at the line in the final eight seconds for a 26-26 tie at the half.
"Our team handled it really poorly," Bucks head coach Kevin Porter said. "We had leads late in the game, but lost them with our carelessness."
The Bucks opened the second half with a five-point streak that put them up 31-26 as the Tigers were held scoreless in the opening five minutes. But the Tigers managed a 33-31 lead at the end of the quarter.
Neveau scored two at the line to even the score at 41-41 with 1:08 left in regulation, and sophomore guard Chloe Taber hit a 3-pointer to give Pendleton a 44-41 lead. Tigers junior Camryn Collman, who finished with a game-high 23 points, knotted the score with a basket and a free throw with 15 seconds remaining, and Neveau's last-second bucket forced overtime.
"I was expecting a tough game," said Taber, who had 13 points on the night, "but we didn't really come out like we needed to. We needed to just calm down and move the ball. La Grande is tough. They have great players. They're super scrappy."
Pendleton took two leads in the first overtime period — the first coming from Jenness at 3:45, and the next from another Taber trey nearly two minutes later.
Tigers senior Alexyss Chamberlain scored two free throws for a 51-50 game with 49 seconds left, and Hoisington responded with a free throw of her own 20 seconds later. Collman scored two more at the line to tie the game at 52-52 and send it into double overtime.
"(Collman) is a fantastic basketball player," Porter said. "She's got some great players to help her out, too."
The Tigers got one point at the line from senior Kenzie Williams to open the final overtime period, and Pendleton scored four more points — two of which came from the line — to escape with the win.
"It was super stressful," Taber said. "You just have to help your teammates keep their heads up. It was hard, but we did it in the long run."
Jenness led Pendleton (6-4) with 14 points. The Bucks travel to Scappoose on Friday for a 6:45 p.m. tip-off.
