PENDLETON — Bucks head coach Kevin Porter has a hard time recalling the last instance in which Pendleton was able to defeat Lewiston. He and his team will remember Tuesday night for some time to come.
In Pendleton’s second home showing of the season, Bucks sophomore point guard Muriel Hoisington knocked down a 3-pointer early in the first quarter to take over the lead, and her team never looked back as they took down the Bengals 58-44 in nonleague play.
“I can’t remember the last time a Pendleton team beat a Lewiston team,” Porter said. “Lewiston always has a good team. They’re young this year. I love my team’s heart. We get better and better every day. We’re starting to do all the things we need to do. We’re going to do big things this year.”
Hoisington sunk a shot at the line following her trey, and sophomore Daisy Jenness scored a basket for a 9-4 lead halfway through the first quarter. Hoisington hit a basket and another point at the line with 1:28 left to go, and Wilson posted four straight points in the final 30 seconds as the Bucks ended the quarter ahead 22-15.
Wilson knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:45 left in the second quarter, and Hoisington scored two more points at the line for an 11-point Pendleton advantage. Lewiston battled back with a seven-point streak in the last two minutes of the half, but the Bucks survived the run and took a 38-34 lead into the locker room.
“We went off the rails for a few minutes and let ‘em back in,” Porter said. “We made some huge adjustments at halftime. We shut down their biggest players. That defensive adjustment was big.”
In a slow burning third quarter, the Bucks outscored the Bengals 7-6, capped off by a 3-pointer from sophomore Chloe Taber with two minutes left.
Jenness opened the fourth quarter with five unanswered points, and Hoisington and Taber extended the streak to 10 with 5:17 left to play. The Bengals were held to just four points in the quarter.
“We had to be mentally strong,” Hoisington said. “Locking down their posts helped us break away. They have some big girls. That was one of our biggest challenges. We knew they were going to be physical, and we had to be physical back.”
Hoisington and Taber each poured in 12 points to lead Pendleton (3-3), who are now on a three-game winning streak. Hoisington also posted seven assists and five rebounds along the way.
Pendleton hits the road to St. Helens on Friday.
