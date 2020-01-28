PENDLETON — Just two games into the regular basketball season, and the Pendleton girls know the key to an easy win — bury their opponent early.
On Tuesday, the Bucks (10-4, 2-0 IMC) cruised to one of their season’s easiest wins yet, posting a 30-6 run in the first quarter over visiting Hood River Valley, highlighted by runs of 12 and 13 points, as they knocked down a 75-27 Intermountain Conference win over the Eagles (1-13, 0-2 IMC) to stay unbeaten in league action.
“That was the game plan,” Pendleton head coach Kevin Porter said. “To get an early start and force the issue early. We’re in league play now. We can’t afford not to.”
Pendleton’s early domination got off to a false start after sophomore Muriel Hoisington sunk a basket to put the Bucks on the board just 16 seconds into play before Eagles junior Morgan Baker — the only Hood River Valley to score for the quarter — responded with a basket not a minute later for the game’s first and only tie.
Bucks junior Natalie Neveau got the 13-point streak going with a point at the line, which Hoisington followed with a trey. Hoisington would contribute one more basket to the run, and sophomore Daisy Jenness chipped in four points. The 1.5-minute streak was finally broken up after Baker put up a basket at 4:30 for a 15-4 game.
Jenness scored two at the line at 3:26 to get the Bucks going again, sparking a quarter-closing 12-point run, which included a pair of treys from sophomore Chloe Taber, as the Bucks put the game away early with a 30-6 lead at the buzzer.
“They’re struggling this year,” Porter said of Hood River Valley, “but their girls didn’t give any less effort from the opening minute until the end. They played hard.”
The Bucks took a 32-point advantage with nine unanswered points midway through the fourth quarter, capped off by two back-to-back baskets from sophomore Brielle Youncs. They led 47-11 at the half.
“We wanted to carry that velocity all the way through the game,” Porter said. “We only did that until halftime. We don’t want to (put Hood River Valley down) too much. It was one of those games where it was tough to have the girls play at the level you want them to for 32 minutes.”
Pendleton senior Sami Spriet helped the Bucks to a 56-11 lead with 5:47 left in the third quarter until Baker returned to chip the deficit back down to 40. Spriet hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, followed by another basket from Neveau as Pendleton attempted to get a 50-point lead, but were cut just short as the Eagles managed their game’s last basket in response with 1:53 remaining.
“We never try to overlook any team in our league,” Spriet said. “When we got that lead (in the first quarter), we started to work on things that needed work as a team. We ran the ball well, we found open looks, and we shot well. (Hood River Valley) is always a good team to play. It’s just hard for a team to come back after that.”
Hoisington led Pendleton with 17 points. Spriet followed with 15, Jenness added 13, Taber 12, and Neveau 11. Neveau grabbed a team-high eight rebounds on the night, and she and senior Carissa Cooley each had three assists.
The Bucks stay home to host The Dalles in league action on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
