PENDLETON — It had been two weeks since the Pendleton girls basketball team last hit the court, and although it took two quarters to shake some rust here and there, the Bucks were back in fine form just in time to start their conference run.
On Friday night, Pendleton (9-4, 1-0 IMC) posted a nine-point streak in the third quarter to break the game open for good and knock down a 51-27 win over Crook County (2-11, 0-2 IMC) to ring in their second year in the Intermountain Conference.
“It definitely showed that we hadn’t played in two weeks,” Pendleton head coach Kevin Porter said. “We didn’t make the baskets we needed to in the first half. We rushed some shots. I was really happy with our defense — we just didn’t make the shots we needed.”
Bucks junior Natalie Neveau and sophomores Daisy Jenness and Muriel Hoisington broke an early 2-2 tie in the first quarter with six straight points that handed the lead to Pendleton for good at 8-2. Cowgirls sophomore Grace Brooks managed a basket after grabbing two rebounds off her own glass to get her team back in the game, but Hoisington and senior Carissa Cooley notched a basket each at the line for a 12-6 lead at the buzzer.
Cooley and senior Sami Spriet combined for four points in the opening minute of the second quarter to help the Bucks to their first of three 10-point advantages before the half. Brooks and junior Dallas Hutchins chipped that lead down to just seven at 19-12 with 3:07 remaining, but a trey from Cooley helped the Bucks to a 24-14 lead at the half.
“There was some nerves going into this game,” Cooley said. “We really want to take the league this year. We’re trying to get every game we can. We wanted to come out and make sure (Crook County) didn’t outwork us.”
Both teams were scoreless for the first three minutes of the third quarter. Pendleton sophomore Chloe Taber sunk a trey with two minutes left for a 19-point, 35-16 advantage over the Cowgirls, and that lead would broaden in the final eight minutes.
Hoisington and Cooley strung together five unanswered points in the fourth quarter to give the Bucks a 45-24 lead, and senior Nicole Lee managed a 3-pointer in the final minute to solidify the 24-point, conference-opening victory.
“They got their sea legs back under them, so to speak,” Porter said. “They shot with some confidence. They got back into that rhythm. It was’t our best game tonight, but it also wasn’t our worst.”
Hoisington had 12 points to lead Pendleton on the night, while Jenness and Taber followed with nine each. Cooley finished with eight.
“(Crook County) kept pushing us to play better,” Cooley said. “This was a good game to start the league.”
Pendleton hits the road on Friday for a conference matchup against Ridgeview. Game time is at 6:30 p.m.
