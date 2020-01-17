ECHO — The Cougars have gone undefeated in Big Sky League play, but on Friday, they rolled to what was perhaps their season’s easiest win yet.
The Echo girls held their Mitchell/Spray visitors away from the net for the opening 13.5 minutes of the game, and senior Rachel McCarty poured in a game-high 19 points as the Cougars knocked down a resounding 67-10 conference victory at home to improve to 5-0 in the league. The win, coach Heather Madison said, helped fine tune the team before they take on some of their conference’s heavyweights.
“We focused a lot on discipline,” Echo head coach Heather Madison said. “We ran every single one of our offenses and defenses. I really coach not to let up. When we get up against some of the better teams (in the league), you can’t afford to let up.”
The Cougars opened play with an 11-point streak, getting five points from sophomore Charlei Harwood and three from McCarty, as the Loggers failed to net a single shot.
Echo posted 15 more unanswered points to open the second quarter before Mitchell/Spray finally got on the board with a basket from senior Allie Smith with 2:36 left in the half. The Cougars responded with a 43-second, six-point run, but Smith notched a point at the line, and senior Maria Rey scored the Loggers’ second basket from the field as Echo stayed well ahead for a 32-5 halftime advantage.
“They have a lot of girls who don’t get to play very often,” Madison said of Mitchell/Spray. “They’re much better this year than they were last year. They work pretty hard. I never saw any of them with their heads down.”
McCarty helped Echo to a 31-point, 36-5 lead early in quarter three with two back-to-back baskets to spark an eight-point run before freshman Callie Denney scored another basket for the Loggers. Echo freshman Lily Wallis gave the Cougars a 40-point advantage at 47-7 with 1:42 left in the quarter.
“Everyone did their part,” McCarty said. “We used all our skills to our advantage. We executed all the little things. We found open looks, made our passes, and moved the ball well.”
McCarty gave the Cougars a 51-point lead at 61-10 with 4:47 left in the fourth quarter as Echo dominated the final eight minutes 19-0.
“She’s a solid athlete,” Madison said of McCarty. “She’s definitely our best defensive player. She gives 110% in everything she does. She plays with heart.”
Seven of Echo’s 19 points in the fourth quarter came from sophomore Faith McCarty, including her team’s first and only trey on the night. She would end the game with 13 points.
Echo (11-5, 5-0 BSL) hosts Condon/Wheeler in league action on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.
