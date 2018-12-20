A solid first quarter gave the Bucks girls basketball team a lead they wouldn’t relinquish en route to a 66-44 win over the St. Helens Lions on Thursday night.
But for Pendleton, the game was more than just a win. Katie Bradt led with 12 points and 12 rebounds, said her team is finally starting to “click.”
“Winning is a team thing,” Bradt said. “I think we’ve finally got to the point where the team works together as a whole.”
The two teams kept within a point of each other for the opening 4 1/2 minutes until senior Elli Nirschl hit a 3-pointer to put the Bucks ahead 11-7. Bradt added a bucket to keep Pendleton in control before the Bucks sprinted out to a 21-11 lead by the end of the quarter.
“You could call it a slow start, but it picked up,” said coach Kevin Porter. “We definitely changed our tempo going forward.”
Lions junior Madison Holm scored a field goal and five points at the line to bring St. Helens within three points of Pendleton in the second quarter, but Bradt soon got back to work. The 5-foot-9 senior post hit two baskets and assisted sophomore Natalie Neveau for a 27-18 Pendleton lead.
The Bucks scored five more points and kept the the pressure up in the second quarter, which ended with Pendleton ahead 32-21.
Holm recorded four more Lions points in the third, but Pendleton kept rolling as junior Carissa Cooley hit two 3-pointers and scored 7 of her 12 points on the night in the quarter. Nirschl and senior Hunter Blake also put up big points for the Bucks to help give their team a 50-27 lead at the end of three.
The Lions outscored Pendleton 17-16 in the fourth.
Porter used the final quarter to give his bench players time on the court.
“We led by over 20 points — it was a game where a lot of kids get a lot of action,” Porter said. “This game helped our team get better.”
Nirschl followed Bradt and Cooley with nine points, and Guerrero had eight for the Bucks (3-5).
“I tell the girls this every game: ‘If you take care of the ball, you put yourself in a position to win,’” said Porter. “We were able to dictate the game.”
Pendleton travels to Summit for a three-day holiday tourney starting Thursday, Dec. 27.
