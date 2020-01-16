IRRIGON — The Riverside girls basketball team have endured their share of challenges throughout the preseason.
They won their second game of the preseason, but proceeded to suffer a 10-game skid. On Thursday, in their Eastern Oregon League season debut, the Pirates finally saw their results of those challenges pay off.
Riverside battled through an intense back-and-forth with host Irrigon, who had just come off a close loss to Umatilla the night before. After exchanging the lead 10 times, the Pirates finally got a solid grasp on their advantage in the fourth quarter as they escaped with a 38-34 win over the Knights to claim their conference opener.
“We played good defense, and we turned the ball over less than we have been recently,” Riverside head coach Clair Costello said. “Most teams in the preseason were tough. Those Washington teams are a challenge. It helped us coming into this game.”
Riverside sophomore Jasmin Lopez got the Pirates off to an early 2-0 lead nearly a minute into the game, but Irrigon proceeded to tie the score, and Knights sophomore JaLay Burns knocked down a 3-pointer to take the lead at 5-4. Lopez notched a trey in response to reclaim their advantage, which the Pirates would hold onto for nearly two minutes.
Lopez would have to reclaim the lead for Riverside once more before Burns managed a basket with 1:54 remaining, and a buzzer-beating trey to give Irrigon a 15-11 lead at the quarter’s end.
“They played some solid defense and brought some good pressure,” Lopez said of Irrigon, “but we were more aggressive on the court.”
Lopez took Riverside’s lead back once more with 6:04 left in the second quarter, but Burns fired back to tie the score, and Irrigon junior Alyssa Luna sunk two back-to-back baskets for a 23-19 lead with 3:40 to go. Riverside senior Megan Hegar scored two at the line in the final seconds to trail 23-21 at the half.
Lopez scored three of Riverside’s seven points in the third quarter, and Hegar scored a basket with 2:58 left to take back the lead once and for all. Irrigon was behind 28-27 going into the final quarter.
“She just fires it up,” Costello said of Lopez. “When she’s open, she doesn’t worry. She knows she can shoot the ball.”
The Pirates held onto their lead for the remainder of the game, surviving a four-point Irrigon streak at the line that pulled them within three points at 36-33 with just two minutes to go. A total of 10 fouls were made over the course of the quarter.
“I thought it would be a hard game,” Lopez said, “but we got the win, and that’s all that matters.”
Lopez scored 18 points to lead Riverside (3-11, 1-0 EOL), while Burns poured in 17 for the Knights (6-7, 0-2 EOL). Up next, Riverside hosts Vale on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m., and Irrigon travels to Vale on Monday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.