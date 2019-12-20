PENDLETON — In a game that was tied six times, it was almost a matter of which side could hit the last basket before the buzzer.
At the opening day of the Rocket Invitational 2A Preview at the Pendleton Convention Center, the Pilot Rock girls basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 33-30 loss to Myrtle Point in nonleague play. Although the Rockets were held to just one basket in the first quarter, they rallied to tie the score twice before the half and took three brief leads before giving up a nine-point Bobcats run in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach for good.
"We have to play four quarters of basketball," Pilot Rock head coach AmyLee Perrine said. "I feel like we only played two tonight. The effort was there, but the execution was not."
Myrtle Point's Maddi Reynolds, Madison Brown, and Nikki Leep opened play with a five-point streak in the first quarter. Pilot Rock junior guard Lillie Brewer missed two free throws that would have opened scoring for the Rockets with less than three minutes left, but Rockets sophomore post Emily Lambert knocked down a basket in the final minute as the Rockets were left down 5-2 by the quarter's end.
Rockets senior guard Whisper Waite and sophomore guard Madyson Moffit combined for three points to open the second quarter and tie the game at 5-5.
Bobcats sophomore Hayden Weekly responded with a basket to reclaim the lead, but Moffit and Brewer each posted two points for a brief 9-7 Rockets advantage. Bobcats senior Kayla Wheeler managed a last-second basket as the game was left even at 9-9 at the half.
"Our offensive plays weren't really working well tonight," Moffit said. "We picked it up on the defensive end coming into the second half."
Lambert opened the second half with a bucket that handed the lead back to the Rockets, and Moffit did the same after the Bobcats tied the game again. Myrtle Point got four straight points from Brown and Leep that kept them ahead for the rest of the quarter. Lambert sunk a last-second shot to help the Rockets trail by just one point at 19-18 at the buzzer.
"It was a back-and-forth game for a while," Perrine said. "(Myrtle Point is) good competition."
Moffit strung together five unanswered points in the early minutes of the final quarter to give Pilot Rock its final advantage at 24-22, but the Bobcats responded by taking off on a 10-point run from which the Rockets couldn't recover.
Bobcats junior Tayler Thomas knocked down five points to start the rally, and Leep and Reynolds capped off the run to put Myrtle Point up 31-24 with 2:23 left to play.
Lambert scored two consecutive shots in the final two minutes to pull the Rockets within three points, and Thomas responded with another basket to keep the Bobcats out front. Pilot Rock sophomore post hit two at the line just before the final buzzer, but the Rockets could not manage another comeback.
"It was a challenging game, but it made us a better team," said Moffit, who led the Rockets with 12 points. "This game brought a lot of confidence to our shooters."
Lambert chipped in 10 points for the Rockets (3-4), who will cap off their tournament run with a 4:45 p.m. game against East Linn Christian Academy on Saturday.
