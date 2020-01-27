STANFIELD — Before hitting the court to take on last year’s defending 2A state champions, the Stanfield girls knew they had to lock down Heppner’s Syndey Wilson if they were to have a chance.
“We knew she was an excellent player,” Stanfield head coach Daniel Sharp said. “We were focused on making it as hard on her as possible. That was the key.”
And the Tigers did just that. Wilson, a Heppner junior forward, was held to just one basket in the first quarter and three points on the night as Stanfield rolled to a massive 54-20 win over the Mustangs in Blue Mountain Conference play on Saturday evening.
Wilson and ZaBrena Masterson were the only two Mustangs to score in the first quarter, posting just six combined points against Stanfield’s 16. Tigers senior Nyah Tejeda made six of those points to give Stanfield an early lead of which it would never let go.
Stanfield senior Kendra Hart scored eight of her night’s game-high 19 points in the second quarter as the Tigers led 30-14 at the half. Meanwhile, Heppner was held to just eight, including Wilson’s final point, which came at the line.
“We shut down their best player,” Hart said. “She can score a lot of points. We attacked the basket and took advantage of our free throws.”
The Mustangs were kept off the scoreboard the entire third quarter, while the Tigers poured in 16 more points, including a trey from Hart, as they pulled ahead 46-14. A 9-6 run in the final eight minutes put the game away for good.
Tejeda followed Hart in scoring with 16 points. Junior Kennisyn Wilkins, a guard, led Heppner with seven. Masterson and junior Marlee Mitchell each finished with four.
Stanfield (15-3, 6-1 BMC) hosts Weston-McEwen on Friday for a 6 p.m. tip-off. Heppner (9-6, 2-4 BMC) welcomes Pilot Rock on Thursday at 6 p.m.
