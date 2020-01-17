UNION — A major run spanning the third and fourth quarters Friday turned what was shaping up to be a close contest between two of the top three teams in the Blue Mountain Conference into a dominant win for the Union Bobcats.
Union ended the third quarter on a 15-2 tear and extended the run to 22-3 early in the fourth on its way to a 57-39 home win over the Stanfield Tigers.
The teams entered Friday as two of the only three unbeaten teams in BMC play along with Enterprise, and jockeyed back and forth for 2-1/2 quarters. Stanfield, in fact, took a 29-28 lead with 5:16 to play in the third on a runner by Nyah Tejeda, who had 19 points to lead all scorers.
Callie Glenn, who had 16 points to lead Union, countered with a 3-pointer 13 seconds later to give the Bobcats the lead for good and trigger the game-breaking slavo. Taylar Daggett and Brianna Kohr hit two 3s as part of the run to help push the lead to 43-31 after three. Stanfield didn’t score in the final 4:13 of the quarter. Another field goal by Kohr and consecutive steals and layups by Glenn and Autumn Daggett gave Union its largest lead of the night at 50-32 with 5:48 to play.
Union ramped up the defense in the second half to put the game away, limiting Stanfield to just 25% shooting after halftime. The Tigers also committed 25 turnovers on the night, 14 in the first half. Union’s defense played a key role in forcing those turnovers as it collected 16 steals.
Both teams scored almost at will, it seemed, in the early stages of the game. Union shot 45% in the opening quarter and Stanfield 44% as the Bobcats took a 15-14 lead after one.
Stanfield briefly claimed the lead late in the second quarter at 22-21 on a field goal by Alexis Shelby and a runner by Tejeda. Two free throws by Taylar Daggett in the final seconds put Union ahead at the half, 26-24.
Glenn and Tejeda were the only players in double figures for their respective teams. Taylar Daggett added nine points and Audrey Wells had eight for Union, while Shleby finished with six for Stanfield. Tejeda also grabbed a team-high six rebounds for the Tigers.
Stanfield (12-3 overall, 3-1 BMC) host Enterprise on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Boys basketball
Keegan Glenn scored a game-high 21 points, and the Bobcats responded to every run by the Tigers as they earned a 57-42 home win over Stanfield in Blue Mountain Conference play on Friday night.
Jace Phillips added 14 points for the Bobcats, including three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help give Union, which never trailed, an 11-2 lead. Union went on to lead by as much as 13 points in the first quarter, held a 10-point lead after one and led by double figures most of the night.
Stanfield cut the deficit to eight on five separate occasions after the first quarter, and used a 9-2 run in the fourth to get within 48-39 on a Mario Sanchez steal and layup with 5:18 to play.
But the Bobcats responded with an 8-2 run to ice the game.
Uriel Carrillo and Rene Sanchez both scored 13 points for Stanfield and Mario Sanchez scored six.
The Tigers (7-8 overall, 2-2 BMC) host Enterprise Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
