PILOT ROCK — Just two games into the regular season, the Tigers are already proving to be a Blue Mountain Conference power, and Kendra Hart showed that early on.
On Saturday, the senior guard poured in a game-high 14 points, including three treys in the first quarter, as the Stanfield girls basketball team made quick work of Pilot Rock for a 57-17 road win.
It was the second consecutive conference win of the season for the Tigers, following a blowout win over Grant Union on Friday.
"We've been playing two of the lower-ranked teams in the league so far," Hart said, "but we're not playing down to our level. Games like this help boost our confidence going forward."
Hart fired off back-to-back 3-pointers less than 2 minutes into the game, sparking an 18-point run that put the Tigers up 22-2 at the end of the quarter.
The Rockets got their only two points off an early basket from sophomore post Emily Lambert. Hart got her third trey of the quarter with 2:22 left on the clock.
Stanfield senior Nyah Tejeda hit two consecutive baskets to open the second quarter. The Rockets managed eight points, four of which came from Lambert, but the Tigers still took a 35-10 lead into the locker room at the half.
"Defensively, we're getting a lot better," Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp said. "We've been working on that throughout the preseason. It was nice to see those results."
The Tigers opened the second half with a nine-point run, including four points from senior Savannah Sharp and a combined three at the free-throw line from Hart and Tejeda. Tejeda's point pushed Stanfield to a 40-10 advantage with 4:20 left in the quarter.
The Rockets got going again with a basket from senior Sarah Lambert with 2:23 left in the quarter, but it would be the only two points they were allowed until the final eight minutes.
"We're working together really well," Hart said of her team. "(Pilot Rock) have some bigger girls — we just had to move a lot faster than they did."
An eight-point run midway through the final quarter sealed the win for the Tigers, and the Rockets only posted five more points down the stretch.
Freshman Zuri Reeser and senior Brielle Howard both knocked down 3-pointers to aid in the scoring streak to keep the game out of reach.
"Our defense was tight tonight," coach Sharp said. "My team is athletic. We used that to our advantage."
Tejeda scored 11 points on the night, and every Stanfield player chipped in points for the win.
The Rockets were led by freshman guard Montana Hamilton, who scored a team-high eight points. Emily Lambert followed with six.
Stanfield (10-2, 2-0 BMC) visits Weston-McEwen at 4 p.m. Saturday. Pilot Rock (4-8, 0-2 BMC) hosts Union at 6 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.