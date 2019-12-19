STANFIELD — The Stanfield girls hit the court expecting a fight from Echo, but it was a fight that wouldn't start until the third quarter.
On Thursday, the Stanfield girls basketball team allowed just one basket in the first quarter, and withstood a 10-point Echo run in the third on the way to a resounding 63-32 nonleague home win over the Cougars.
"We expected it to be tough," Stanfield head coach Daniel Sharp said. "The kids grew up with that rivalry there. It was a slow start for both of us. We missed a lot of layups. We missed a lot of shots we should have made."
Cougars senior Rachel McCarty made Echo's only basket in the first quarter, while Stanfield got four points from senior Kendra Hart and two points each from seniors Kylee McClure and Savannah Sharp, and sophomore Jennifer Flores. Senior Brielle Howland hit a free throw at the line to leave the Tigers up 11-2 by the quarter's end.
Sharp extended the lead to 10 points with a shot midway through the second quarter at 19-9. McCarty scored two at the line to cut Echo's deficit down, but Stanfield sophomore Courtney Gregerson turned around and pushed it back to 10 points in response. Hart knocked down her game's second of two 3-pointers with 18 seconds left in the half as the Tigers took a 29-13 advantage into the locker room.
"We knew we were a much better team than that," Stanfield senior shooting guard Nyah Tejeda said of her team's slow start. "Our shots weren't going in. We weren't playing as a team."
Echo came to life in the third quarter as sophomore Faith McCarty scored a basket and a trey to spark a 10-point run that pulled the Cougars within six points at 29-23. Tejeda broke the streak with a 3-pointer at 3:06, and knocked down two more shots in the final two minutes to broaden their lead to 14 points at 39-25. Tejeda would be responsible for seven of Stanfield's nine points for the quarter.
"Echo plays hard," coach Sharp said. "They cut that deficit down. Basketball is a game of runs. I'm proud of how our girls responded."
Hart and Tigers sophomore Alexis Shelby combined for seven points early in the fourth quarter for a 21-point, 46-25 lead. Stanfield took an even greater advantage as Shelby, Gregerson, and freshman Maggie Sharp teamed up for five more points before Echo got back on the board.
Tejeda hit two back-to-back shots with 3:50 left to play as the Tigers took a 58-27 advantage. They maintained a lead greater than 30 points off of baskets from McClure and freshman Zuri Reeser in the final three minutes.
"We picked it up in the second half," said Tejeda, who finished with a team-high 17 points. "We were mentally prepared. Once our shots started falling in, so did everything else."
Hart had 15 points to follow Tejeda in Stanfield's home victory over the Cougars. Echo got 17 points from Faith McCarty, and 10 points from Rachel McCarty. They were the only two Cougars to score in double digits.
The Tigers (7-1) travel to Riverside on Friday for a 6 p.m. nonleague tip-off. Echo (3-3) hosts Washington's Lyle/Wishram at 5 p.m. on Friday.
