UMATILLA — It may have taken the Vikings three quarters to finally shake the nerves of starting league play, but they finally rallied together when it mattered the most.
The Umatilla girls trailed behind their Irrigon visitors for three quarters and the opening two minutes of the fourth, and used key 3-pointers and scoring runs in the second and fourth quarters to chip away at their deficit and overcome the Knights 53-49 in an Eastern Oregon League basketball opener on Wednesday night.
“There were a lot of nerves,” Vikings head coach McKenzie Davis said. “A lot of us came out flat-footed. I’m still waiting for us to play a full game of basketball.”
Irrigon junior Brianna Perez and sophomore JaLay Burns helped the Knights to an early 5-0 lead in the opening quarter, and Umatilla managed just one basket and a point at the line for the entire eight minutes — both from junior Devina Monreal. Irrigon junior Princesa Chavez notched a trey with four minutes left, and Perez and freshman Joylene Harrison strung together a four-point run across the final three minutes that kept Irrigon up 12-3 at the buzzer.
The Vikings came to life in the second quarter, outscoring the Knights 22-19. Umatilla would pull within two points of a tie at 18-16, but Chavez and Burns responded with an 8-2 scoring run that gave the Knights some distance at 26-18 with 3:11 left in the quarter. Irrigon stayed ahead 31-25 at halftime.
“We went into the locker room, and I told them one of two things could happen,” Davis said. “Either they could continue to play how they were playing, or they could step it up and show them what Umatilla basketball is all about.”
Umatilla sophomore Taylor Durfey opened the second half with a basket that got the Vikings within four points, and hit two at the line for a 33-31 game two minutes later. Umatilla junior Chantal Lemus followed with a basket to knot the score at 33-33, but Irrigon responded with an eight-point streak to keep them alive.
“We came out cold in the third quarter,” said Durfey, a post, “but we picked it back up in the fourth. (Irrigon) put up a good battle.”
The Vikings opened the fourth quarter with a seven-point run, capped off by a trey from junior Martha Earl that tied the score at 41-41, and a a basket from Durfey that gave Umatilla its first advantage with 6:12 left to play. Burns promptly reclaimed the lead with a 3-pointer, but it would only last nine seconds.
Monreal sunk a basket from outside the arc that solidified Umatilla’s lead for good. Durfey notched three points at the line across two different fouls to give the Vikings their greatest lead at 49-44 with 4:12 remaining. Chavez responded with a 3-pointer that pulled the Knights within two points, but Umatilla put up four unanswered points in retaliation to keep the game out of reach, and open EOL play with a pulse-pounding win.
“In the fourth quarter, we started talking to each other more,” said Durfey, who posted 15 points on the night. “We all had to pick it up. It all finally clicked for us. It feels awesome. It feels great.”
Umatilla got 15 more points from Monreal, and Earl added 13. Chavez led Irrigon with 16 points, and Burns followed with 15.
The Vikings (5-10, 1-0 EOL) travel to Burns on Friday at 5 p.m. The Knights (6-6, 0-1 EOL) host Riverside on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Boys basketball
UMATILLA 66, IRRIGON 40 — Andrew Earl scored a game-best 18 points, and Lynkin McLeod had 15 as Umatilla rolled to claim their Eastern Oregon League opener at home on Wednesday.
Oscar Campos and Ramiro Alvarez both grabbed 10 rebounds for the Vikings. Irrigon was led by Tony Carrillo with 12 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter, in which the Knights trailed 17-15.
Umatilla (8-7, 1-0 EOL) travels to Burns on Friday at 6:30 p.m., while Irrigon (2-10, 0-1 EOL) hosts Riverside on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
