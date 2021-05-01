Pendleton v Hood River Valley Soccer
Pendleton goalkeeper Lindsey Pasena Little Sky reaches to block a shot on goal during the second half against the Eagles. The Hood River Valley Eagles defeated the Pendleton Buckaroos 5-3 at Pendleton High School on March 30, 2021.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Pendleton girls soccer team went through some growing pains this spring, but the Intermountain Conference coaches saw a lot of promise in the Bucks’ young players.

Junior Lindsey Pasena Little Sky was named the IMC Goalie of the Year.

“That was a huge honor for her,” Pendleton coach Kiana Rickman said. “I know she was really excited. She saved our butts in a lot of games.”

Sophomore Hadley Brown was named a first-team midfielder, while junior forward Reilly Lovercheck earned second-team honors.

Freshman Hailey Schmidt was named to the honorable mention team as a defender.

“Hadley had one goal for us, but she was a huge leader on the field,” Rickman said. “She was the little engine in the middle of the field.”

Lovercheck was the Bucks’ top goal scorer, including a hat trick against Hood River.

The Bucks finished the season 1-9 overall, with their lone win a 6-0 victory over Crook County. Seven of their losses were by three goals or less.

Hood River Valley senior midfielder Mira Olson was named IMC Player of the Year along with Redmond junior forward Dagne Harris.

