FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The first two Oregon swimmers to compete in a Washington girls swimming state meet, Hermiston junior Georgia Stevenson placed 22nd in the 100-yard backstroke prelims at 1:09.53, and fellow junior Abigail Sharon placed 25th in the 100 butterfly prelims at 1:07.94 on Friday.
Neither of the swimmers were able to advance to the WIAA 3A girls state swimming finals on Saturday.
The state appearance was Stevenson's second, following her freshman year competition in Oregon, and Sharon's first.
"State was quite the experience," Hermiston coach Sara Sargent said. "Although the girls didn't make it to finals, they had fun. Georgia and Abigail have their sights on state next year. I expect they'll condition during the off season and swim over the summer, coming back stronger and faster. Throughout the season, the goal is always to strive to be the best, and that's what we'll continue to do, year after year, increasing in quality and numbers."
