Plenty of Pioneers had a great day at bat, but it was Ashlyn Marly that drove the softball team’s offense on the way to a five-inning, 22-1 victory over their Baker hosts on Wednesday.
Marly went 3-for-4 in the batter’s box, scoring three runs and driving in five more. She smacked a two-run homer in the top of the third inning.
Rebekah Davis had a hard time containing the Pioneers from the circle. The Bulldogs’ lefty gave up 20 runs across 16 hits and five walks over 3⅔ innings. She would only manage one strikeout.
Josalyn Davis would score Baker’s only run for the game, when she made it home in the bottom of the second.
The Pioneers put the game away in the top of the fourth. Rikki Mark and Courtney Cain both hit homers as Mac-Hi tallied six runs.
Mark went 3-for-4 at the plate with four runs and two RBIs, and Cain’s 2-for-4 performance scored four runs and a pair of RBIs, as well. Bella Perkins was perfect at bat, hitting 3-for-3 and scoring two runs and driving two more in.
Mac-Hi (16-5, 8-2 GOL) remain at No. 2 in Greater Oregon League action. On Saturday, they’ll host La Grande to challenge the No. 1 Tigers in a conference doubleheader. First pitch is at 3 p.m.
