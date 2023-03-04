NORTH POWDER — After a disappointing loss in the semifinals, Nixyaawii bounced back to finish third at the 1A state tournament on Saturday, March 4, with a 59-33 victory over Rogue Valley Adventist Academy at Powder Valley High school.
“We started out a little slow,” Nixyaawii coach Aaron Noisey said. “Our defense from the start was amazing, but our offense was a little slow. Once we got going, the girls played one heck of a game. We talked about it all year — having a positive mindset, being gritty and overcoming adversity. Losses will happen, but how we respond shows who we are.”
In addition to the third-place finish, the Golden Eagles (24-6) were awarded the sportsmanship trophy, and all-tournament honors went to Sophie Bronson (first team) and Mersayus Hart (second team).
“I feel great about getting third place, that is a great honor,” Noisey said. “The sportsmanship trophy is an honor. It shows how hard the girls have worked, and they play a certain way that people notice.”
The game, which was originally scheduled for late morning in Baker City, was moved to accommodate RVAA. Members of the Adventist faith prohibit work or competitive sports during their Sabbath, which is from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.
“That was the biggest disappointment for us,” Noisey said. “Not being in Baker City and getting our trophy from the OSAA people and being a part of that atmosphere. Our girls lost out on something amazing because we had to follow someone else’s beliefs. I really feel like our girls missed out on the 1A tournament experience.”
Since the game was played at the same time as the girls state championship game, the Nixyaawii players also missed out on accepting their all-tournament medals at the end of the title game.
Hart led the Golden Eagles with 13 points, while Bronson had 12, and Sistine Moses 11.
Because of the change of venue, no other statistics were available.
Emma Bischoff led the Red Tail Hawks with 13 points.
Bronson and RVAA’s Isabell Zamora were named the Moda Health Players of the Game.
1A boys tournament
ADRIAN 80, NIXYAAWII 60 — The Antelopes had five players in double figures as they handed the Golden Eagles a loss in the fourth/sixth-place game at Baker High School.
Nixyaawii (28-4) got out to a 9-0 lead midway through the first quarter, only to see Adrian came back to forge a 14-14 tie at the end of the period.
The Antelopes went on a 20-16 run in the second quarter for a 34-30 lead at the half.
Adrian outscored Nixyaawii 46-30 in the second half to run away with the fourth-place trophy.
Dylan Abrahamson led the Golden Eagles with 15 points, while Aaron Barkley had 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Symon Picard 14 points and six rebounds, and Rylen Bronson 13 points.
Carter Bayes and Ashton Jephson each had 18 points for the Antelopes, while Jesse Walker had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Picard and Bayes were named the Moda Health Players of the Game.
Adrian also won the sportsmanship trophy.
