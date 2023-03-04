Nixy third.jpeg

Nixyaawii finished third at the 1A state basketball tournament after beating Rogue Valley Adventist Academy 59-33 on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Powder Valley High School.

 Aaron Noisey/Contributed Photo

NORTH POWDER — After a disappointing loss in the semifinals, Nixyaawii bounced back to finish third at the 1A state tournament on Saturday, March 4, with a 59-33 victory over Rogue Valley Adventist Academy at Powder Valley High school.

“We started out a little slow,” Nixyaawii coach Aaron Noisey said. “Our defense from the start was amazing, but our offense was a little slow. Once we got going, the girls played one heck of a game. We talked about it all year — having a positive mindset, being gritty and overcoming adversity. Losses will happen, but how we respond shows who we are.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.