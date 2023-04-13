Weston-McEwen High School tennis team's new Slinger tennis ball machine propels a ball Thursday, April 13, 2023, at team member Mazon Langford. A grant from the Wildhorse Foundation allowed the team to purchase the machine.
ATHENA — Weston-McEwen High School tennis players have been benefiting from new equipment this spring because of a grant from the Wildhorse Foundation.
TigerScots coach Troy Nelson applied for the grant in July 2022, and when the grant was approved, he was able to purchase the equipment and have it ready for his team’s first practice in March.
“This is incredible,” Olson said. “They were super generous.”
The Wildhorse Foundation donates more than $1 million a year to local programs and services that benefit the arts, cultural activities, education, environmental protection and other worthwhile causes.
The $7,499 grant paid for a new Bakko tennis hitting wall at the Athena school, plus a Slinger tennis ball machine and an Aer-Flo Tuffy Windscreen measuring 100 feet long with TigerScot Tennis written on it.
The improvements go along with the new LED lighting system that was installed last spring through a $14,000 grant from the Athena-Weston Education and Resource Enhancement — or AWERE.
Facilities manager Loren Stroud applied for the AWERE grant.
Olson said the 10 foot by 12 foot hitting wall allows players to practice their game without a partner.
The windscreen goes along the fence that backs up to the high school’s bus lot.
“This windscreen will provide a bulwark against excess winds and will help players focus on the game instead of seeing beyond and into the bus lot,” Olson said.
Mazon Langford, the TigerScots’ top boys singles player, has a fondness for the tennis ball machine, according to Olson.
“It feeds a variety of tennis balls to the players so they can work on different parts of their game,” Olson said.
