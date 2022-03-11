PENDLETON — Pendleton Little League is on track to open its season April 2, and players will see things in a whole new light.
The four ballparks are getting new and improved lighting thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation.
“This was a much-needed godsend,” Pendleton Little League President Monty Ludington said. “In October, we were doing field work and there were so many lights out. In the condition they were in, we didn’t know if we would be able to hold practices or games at night.”
Pendleton Little League applied for a Wildhorse Foundation grant in December and received news in February the foundation had awarded the grant. Gordon’s Electric in Pendleton was contracted to do the work.
“They are in the process of getting installed,” Ludington said. “Some have been put up already, but the weather is stalling things a bit.”
Ludington said the light poles will remain in place, but the housing units for the light bulbs and the bulbs are being replaced.
“We are moving from the halogen lights, which are probably 20-some years old, to LED,” Ludington said. “They will be brighter, take less energy and will be cheaper. We would have liked to have replaced the poles too, but this was the best option available to us at the moment.”
According to a report by Sport Lights Supply, using LED lights is 10 times cheaper than using halogen lights.
Ludington said the money saved on the electric bill will be put back into the program.
Pendleton Little League has seen a renewed interest this spring after suffering through two seasons of the pandemic and all the precautions that came with it.
“Our numbers are hovering above pre-COVID numbers,” Ludington said. “We had just over 400 kids in 2018. In 2019, it was 300-plus, and in 2020, it was about 290. Last year, we had 190 kids.”
Pendleton Little League has about 375 youths signed up this year for baseball and softball. The organization has teams for majors, minors and rookie ball. There are 150 signed up for rookie ball, which is a co-ed program for kids ages 6-8 and is coach pitch.
“People just want to get back to the way things were,” Ludington said. “This is about building a community, having fun, making friends and establishing relationships. It’s about the experience.”
The organization also will have a Little League parade down Main Street, something that was not possible the past two years. The city already has given its OK for the event. The final details are being worked out, but the parade is set for 9 a.m. on April 2.
“We want to have opening day festivities like we used to,” Ludington said. “The kids will parade down Main Street in their uniforms, and we will have opening day ceremonies on the field afterward.”
Ludington also said the snack shack will be open, and crews are working to get the restrooms back in shape.
