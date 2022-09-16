PENDLETON — Weston Grant put together the biggest ride on the biggest stage of his career on Friday, Sept. 16 at the 112th Pendleton Round-Up.
The 33-year-old Toppenish, Washington, cowboy rode El Diablo for 85 points in the bull riding for the top score of the day, and has the sixth-best score going into Saturday’s championship round.
“It’s very exciting,” said Grant, who is a rancher by day. “It’s a dream come true to ride here. It’s my second time. My first time, last year, wasn’t as good.”
Grant was scheduled to ride Assisted Suicide, but at the last minute his bull was changed. It made no difference to him.
“I didn’t know anything about either of them,” he said. “He’s just another bull.”
Grant picked up $954 for placing in the top eight heading into the finals.
“To make the finals is a dream come true, Grant said. “I’m just a circuit guy. This is the biggest rodeo I have ever been in.”
Bubba Greig (88.5 points) leads the bull riding going into the finals.
Grant, who grew up on the Yakama Reservation, has been staying in the teepee village this week, and he and his friend Ethan Wallahee are leading the cow milking event.
“We were third on Wednesday and third on Thursday,” he said. “Our time on two is 150.2 seconds. You just need a drop of milk in your bucket.”
Bareback riding
Jess Pope’s first-ever ride at the Pendleton Round-Up put him at the top of the leaderboard with an 88-point ride on the back of Annual News.
“That horse is a bucking Jose,” he said. “The best in the place. I just had to show up and do my job.”
Pope pocketed $5,842 for his efforts. He leads No. 2 man Orin Larsen by 1.5 points.
Pope is second in the world standings behind Cole Reiner by $933, who is not competing in Pendleton. He should shoot into the No. 1 spot come Monday.
Annual News and Pope have a pretty good history together. Pope has had rides of 87, 87.5 and now 88 on the Calgary Stampede horse.
“I had to swallow big when I found out I had him,” Pope said. “They buck harder in this arena.”
Pope has been taking in the sights of the rodeo, and was looking forward to a time-honored tradition.
“It’s pretty dang awesome here,” he said. “I’m excited to sit on the grass and watch the rodeo.”
Saddle bronc
Houston Brown reached the finals of the saddle bronc with an 82.5-point ride on Borderling Untimely. He is tied for eighth with Tanner Butner and Blaise Freeman.
“I’m pretty excited,” the Montana cowboy said. “I knew he would be good enough if I did my job.”
It’s Brown’s second year at the Pendleton Round-Up, and his first trip to the finals.
“Last year, I was a little star struck,” he said. “I was nervous. Today, I was a little more level headed.”
Sage Newman leads the event with 88.5 points heading into the finals.
“I have a lot of ground to cover, but if I get the right horse, we’ll see what I can do.”
Tie-down roping
Cooper Martin put a big wad of cash in his pocket Friday after posting the top time in the second round at 9.3 seconds. Martin earned $4,873 for his efforts.
Blane Cox leads the average with a time of 19 seconds on two head, with Bo Pickett and Shad Mayfield right behind at 19.3.
Breakaway roping
Whitney Thurmond of Iola, Texas, had the hot run of 4 seconds Friday afternoon, but she needed at least a 3.3 to reach the finals.
Jordan Minor and Sarah Morrissey share the lead at 2.3 seconds heading into the championship round. Stanfield cowgirl Josie Goodrich is sitting fifth with a 2.9, and picked up a nice paycheck of $1,680 for placing in the first round.
Steer wrestling
Eric Logan won Friday’s performance with a time of 6.7 seconds, but still found himself out of the money for the round.
Oklahoma cowboy Levi Rudd had a time of 7 seconds to place second Friday’s round, and is sitting second in the average at 12.2 seconds heading into the finals. Riley Wakefield leads the average at 11.1 seconds.
Kolby Bignell, who registered an 8.1-second run, is fourth in the average at 14 seconds.
Team roping
Cameron Ritchey and Chris Glover had the hot run of 5.6 seconds to win Friday’s performance and finish tied for sixth in the second round.
Aaron Tsinigine and Marty Yates lead the average at 11.3 seconds on two head going into the championship round.
Glover, who also has earned money in steer roping, is in the hunt for the all-around title.
Steer roping
Mike Chase had the only qualified run of the performance at 14.1 seconds, and will make an appearance in Saturday’s championship round.
Ryan Wilber leads the average at 25.4 seconds on two head.
Barrel racing
Competitors needed a run of at least 29.32 seconds to make Saturday’s championship round, but none of the seven riders made the cut.
Abby Van Horn came close with a 29.79-second run to lead the performance.
Kacey Gartner leads the event going into the finals at 28.57 seconds.
