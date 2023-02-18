TACOMA, Wash. — Hermiston’s Jaxson Gribskov fell short of winning a second 3A state title Saturday, Feb. 18, at Mat Classic XXXIV at the Tacoma Dome.
Gribskov, wrestling Navarre Dixon of Lincoln, who he beat in the state semifinals last year, was taken down with 49 seconds remaining in the first round of the finals, and pinned in 1:27.
Gribskov was trying to become the first multi-state champion for the Bulldogs since Valen Wyse (2016-17) won an Oregon 5A title at 152 as a junior, and at 170 as a senior.
For the second year in a row, the Bulldogs finished second in the team standings. Mead won the team title for the second year in a row with 199.5 points, followed by Hermiston (172.5) and Stanwood (162).
Gribskov, who finished the season 39-8, reached the championship match with an 11-1 major decision over William Caretto of Yelm in the semifinals.
The Bulldogs had two men in the finals, with Carlos Cervantes earning a trip to the championship match at 106 pounds, where he was pinned by Czar Quintanilla of University in 1:45.
Cervantes pinned his first two opponents to reach the semifinals, where he earned a 9-0 major decision over Tanner Crosby of Mt. Spokane.
Hermiston also had Aiden Favorite (120) and Jaysen Rodriguez (132) finish third, while Daniel Garza (138) and Ben Larson (170) were fifth, and Jacoby Rodriguez (113) was sixth.
Favorite reached the semifinals before falling 7-2 to Adonai Garza of Kent Meridian. In the third-place match, Favorite earned a 9-5 decision over Tristan Zaragoza of North Central.
Rodriguez, who placed fifth last year, lost a 6-4 match to Tyler Rhue of Stanwood in the quarterfinals.
In the consolation bracket, Rodriguez won three consecutive matches to place third. In the third-place match, he earned a 4-0 decision over Joe Showalter of Cheney.
Larson fell to Ezekiel McEwen of Capital 8-1 in the semifinals, then lost his first consolation match to drop to the fifth-place match. Larson rebounded with a 7-1 decision over Trenton Moore of Cheney to finish fifth for the second year in a row.
Garza, who was sixth last year, made it to the quarterfinals where he lost a 3-1 match to Tre Haines of Arlington, who went on to win the state title.
Garza won his first consolation match before losing and dropping to the fifth-place match, where he pinned Blake Miller of Bonney Lake in 45 seconds.
Jacoby Rodriguez reached the semifinals at 113, where he was pinned by Logan Heath of Spanaway Lake in 5:31. In the consolation bracket, Rodriguez lost both matches, including a 9-2 decision to Ryder Newton of Kelso in the fifth-place match.
Hermiston girls
The Bulldogs took seven girls to state, and had Tuta Sepeni finish sixth at 235 pounds, and Hadley White eighth at 190.
Sepeni made it to the semifinals, where she was pinned by Mia Cienega of Everett in 3:42.
Sepeni dropped both of her consolation matches, including a 6-3 loss to Katherine Petersen of Tahoma in the fifth-place match.
White lost in the quarterfinals, then won her first consolation match before dropping the last two. In the seventh-place match, she injury defaulted to Dyvhette Fonoti of Thomas Jefferson.
Hermiston finished 27th in the team standings with 47 points. Moses Lake won the team title 136 points, with Curtis second at 120.
