HERMISTON — Run the ball. Catch the ball. Stop the ball.
Other than special teams, Hermiston senior Caden Hottman is your man.
“I love doing what’s best for the team,” Hottman said. “Whatever is best for whole team, I will do. I like making big plays on defense, but I love offense as well. I’m just good with the ball in my hands. I don’t play special teams. Me and Sam (Cadenas) need a little pit stop.”
Hottman and his teammates will have to be on their toes Friday, Oct. 22, when they host Pasco in Mid-Columbia Conference play. Hermiston (0-7) still is looking for its first win.
“We just put it all out there every week,” Hottman said. “We don’t look at the score, we just keep playing our hardest and think good things will happen. That energy will wear off on the team. Each week we see a little more rub off on them.”
This season, Hottman has 255 receiving yards, has rushed for 45 yards and has two touchdowns.
Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said he appreciates the work Hottman is willing to put in every day.
“Caden is a great kid,” he said. “He loves his teammates, and he genuinely cares. He gives his best every night and plays his heart out. He can catch the ball, he can run. I would love to see him play on one side of the ball to see how much more fun he could have. When I was in high school, I played both ways, but he didn’t play both ways until his junior year.”
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Hottman, whose football career started with flag football in kindergarten, stopped playing after the eighth grade. After sitting out two years, he was ready to get back on the field.
“I came back last year,” he said. “Taking those two years off, I missed it, especially during the pandemic.”
Faaeteete wonders what could have been if Hottman had not taken a break.
“It’s crazy to see his growth in two years,” he said. “If he would have played four years, I would have liked to have seen where he’d be at. He’s strong, smart and he’s not lazy. I think he could play at Idaho or Montana. He has the it factor with the willingness to put in the work, more so than I did at this age.”
In addition to his play on the field, the soft-spoken Hottman has taken on a leadership role with the team.
“He chooses to lead by example,” said Faaeteete, who noted Hottman leads the team in tackles. “He values hard work and effort. He gives his best effort all the time. He lets them know you can play through little things. He is great leader for our young linebackers. Caden could start for any team in our conference.”
If he asked, Faaeteete said Hottman would play special teams, but instead, he said he asked the rest of the team to step up to give Hottman and Cadenas a breather.
“I told the kids, I need you to step up to play special teams so Caden and Sam can get a break and get some water,” he said. “That is the way football is. I got your back. It’s good to see them step up and hold the candle for those guys.”
More than football on his radarWhile football fills his week, Hottman also is a frequent flier in the weight room, and track takes up his weekend.
Hottman is the reigning MCC champion is the discus and shot put, and holds the school record in the discus at 181-6.
“I just love being competitive,” Hottman said. “Just competing in there (weight room) trying to be the strongest kid. My friend Ryker (McDonald) and I are so competitive. It will pay off on the field and in the discus ring.”
Sundays are track day, when Hottman travels to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to work on his throwing.
“I’m planning on going to New York and compete at a national meet in February,” he said. “I’ll throw the 25-pound weight (indoor version of the hammer).”
A few college coaches have contacted him about track, and Hottman said he expects more to come his way this spring.
“He could throw at a big school,” Faaeteete said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.