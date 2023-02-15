PENDLETON — There will be a new twist to the Hearts in Motion dance competition this year — Pendleton High School’s Rhythmic Mode dance team will be competing instead of performing an exhibition dance.

“We have never competed at our own event, but because of the new rules, we are coming to compete and try to qualify for state in contemporary,” Pendleton coach Debbie Kishpaugh said. “We are going to do both jazz and contemporary. We are coming not only to compete, but we want our community to see us. They are so supportive.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.