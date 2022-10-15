GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Katelyn Heideman played in some pretty big games her senior year at Hermiston High School, but her freshman season at University of Providence may have that beat.
The Providence women’s basketball team was selected to represent the United States at the FISU Games Oct. 14-26 in Merida, Mexico.
The team found out in late March they were chosen for the games. Heideman still was at Hermiston at the time, but she is ready to embrace the opportunity.
“When I committed, I didn’t know that was a chance,” Heideman said. “I was following their Instagram page and that’s how I found out. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It has been such a great opportunity to prepare for this.”
Argos coach Bill Himmelberg said it’s a huge opportunity for his program.
“It’s the biggest stage we’ll have,” he said in a news release. “Being able to represent your country is an incredible honor and just an incredible opportunity. You can’t overhype that. It’s just a big and exciting situation for us.”
The FISU America Games are a multi-sport event under the sanction of the International University Sports Federation — the FISU. Typically, an NCAA Division I team is chosen to participate in the FISU Games, but because of the pandemic, the event was moved from the summer to October, which interferes with the Division I schedule.
Needing an alternative, Team USA started looking at National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics programs, and selected Providence. With the Argos going into fall break during the games, the players will miss little to no classes.
“This was scheduled for the summer of 2020,” Providence assistant coach J.C. Isakson said. “It has been rescheduled several times. When the organization started reaching out to the NAIA, coach Himmelberg and Providence kept coming up. The organizing committee that puts it on reached out to us. We had to jump on the opportunity and make it happen. We are the first NAIA school to represent the U.S. in the FISU Games, and might be the last. We could etch our spot in history.”
The Argos, who will leave for Mexico on Oct. 18, will open the Games against Argentina on Oct. 21, then will play Brazil on Oct. 22 and Mexico on Oct. 23. Championship bracket games will be based on the team’s record over its first three pool play games.
“This being an Olympic-style tournament, it will be a little more structured,” Isakson said. “These games are a little more serious. Three games down there will count toward our overall record. We will play five games in five days. That doesn’t happen at the college level. We are taking five freshmen down there. We’ll see what we can do.”
The best part of the tournament experience for Heideman was when the team got its USA uniforms.
“They first sent us a picture, and it happened to be my number,” Heideman said. “I thought, ‘That just got real.’ We went to a camp this summer and they took photos. I never thought I’d represent Team USA. I am so blessed to have this opportunity.”
Himmelberg took his team to Italy in the summer of 2018 and played four games, but none of this year’s players were on the team.
For Heideman, it will be her first international experience.
“I think I played against a team from Canada in AAU, but I have never played another country,” Heideman said. “I have never been outside the country. I hear where we are going is really beautiful.”
The team also will do some service work on their trip, but it hasn’t been told what that will be.
Heideman is one of five former Mid-Columbia Conference players at Providence. Joining her on the team are Camryn Cartwright (Chiawana), Delaney Pink (Chiawana), Kenedy Cartwright (Chiawana) and Alicia Oatis (Kennewick).
“It has been really fun,” Heideman said. “We have played against each other from AAU to high school. It’s better to play with them.”
