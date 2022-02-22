HERMISTON — Playing the final home game of their high school career, Hermiston’s Katelyn Heideman and Bailey Young weren’t going to go down without a fight.
With their season on the line, Heideman scored 28 points, and Young had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a 74-61 victory over Peninsula on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the first round of the 3A state basketball tournament.
“It’s a little bitter sweet that it’s over,” Heideman said. “It went by really fast. I wouldn’t have it any other way than to leave with a win.”
Hermiston (13-9) advances to the Round of 16, where it will play Everett at 2 p.m. Saturday at Everett Community College.
“This time of year, every team is playing for their playoff lives to stay alive,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego said. “The kids have bought in from the beginning — hard work, team play and good defense. It (Everett game) will be a good game.”
Tuesday’s game was the first Washington Interscholastic Activities Association state basketball playoff game played in Oregon.
Hermiston got off to a hot start, taking a 21-7 lead in the first quarter, with Heideman scoring 10 of her points.
The Seahawks came to life in the second quarter behind three 3-pointers from Kaylia Heidelberg, but the Bulldogs were able to stay one step ahead to take a 42-23 lead.
“I knew at some point they would get their points,” Heideman said. “We just had to keep our composure and we got the dub.”
Young had six of her points in the third quarter, and Izzy Simmons ended the third quarter with a deep 3-pointer to give Hermiston a 60-40 lead with one quarter to play.
The Seahawks outscored the Bulldogs 21-14 in the fourth quarter, going on a 14-2 run in the middle of the quarter to pull within 69-57 with 2:07 to play.
Three players had four points each in the scoring spree, while Hermiston went scoreless for 3 minutes, 22 seconds.
A few sloppy passes and missed layups by the Bulldogs allowed the Seahawks to claw their way back into the game.
Hermiston closed the door with a basket by Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky, and a 3-pointer from Heideman.
“None of us seniors are ready to go home,” Young said. “This opportunity with this group is amazing. None of us want it to stop. I’m so excited. I’m lucky to play with this group of girls. This is as much fun as I have had.”
Simmons finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Ellie Heideman added seven points, and Dri Coleman played tough defense on Peninsula point guard Grace Richardson.
“Dri was a menace,” Ego said. “She takes pride in being menacing.”
Heidelberg had 27 points to lead the Seahawks, who finished their season 14-9.
Ego, in his first season with the Bulldogs, said he appreciated the community support Tuesday night.
“We have great fans,” Ego said. “It’s nice to be in a community that supports their teams.”
