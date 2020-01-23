HELIX — When Joseph Charter School’s gym caught fire on Jan. 16, leaving the Eagles without a home court for the remainder of the year, Helix School District Superintendent Darrick Cope knew something had to be done to help their fellow league mates.
“My mom graduated from Joseph in 1961,” he said. “Her picture is on the wall. I have an attachment to that school for that reason. I have a spot in my heart for Joseph. That could have easily been us. It could happen to anyone.”
In response, the Grizzlies will be hosting a cake raffle during their boys and girls basketball home games against Powder Valley on Saturday. At the start of each varsity game, Cope said, the Grizzlies will also be “passing the hat” to solicit additional donations. Donations will also be accepted at the gate.
“Imbler and Elgin were doing the same thing — using their gate money and passing the hat in the bleachers to buy back student backpacks and supplies. We decided to do the same thing. We knew we had to do something.”
The Helix Booster Club will be matching the total dollar amount raised at the event. The Grizzlies will host Joseph for an Old Oregon League game on Friday, Jan. 31, where the Helix School District will present a check to Joseph superintendent and girls basketball coach Lance Homan.
“We’ve done raffles before,” Cope said. “When it’s for a cause, I think people will be likely to buy tickets to help out. It’s an opportunity for people to donate to the general fund.”
The fire, which started during the school’s lunch break on Jan. 16, caused significant damage to the gym. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in about 45 minutes, but the area still suffered damage from the flames, smoke, and water.
The cakes that will be raffled off on Saturday were baked by members of the Helix community.
“We’re all in this together,” Cope said. “(Joseph) won’t have any home games for the rest of the season now. That’s going to affect the kids. How do you go back to normal? There was definitely some trauma there.”
The girls varsity game tips off at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the boys to follow at 5:30 p.m.
