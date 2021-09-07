Heppner players cheer and yell after their 32-7 win over the Warrenton Warriors on Nov. 16, 2019, in the OSAA Class 2A quarterfinal game at Les Payne Field in Heppner. The Heppner Mustangs face the Warriors on Saturday, Spet. 11, 2021, in a 5 p.m. matchup at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.
HEPPNER — The last time Heppner and Warrenton met, the Mustangs sent the Warriors packing with a 32-7 loss in the 2019 state quarterfinals.
That was then. Both are completely different teams heading into the 5 p.m. matchup Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.
“They are a very good football team,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “They were the last time we played them, and they could be better now. They have a very good athlete at quarterback. It will be a real test defensively. Offensively, we need to step up and execute better.”
Heppner, which has won 19 consecutive games, is coming off a 19-0 victory over Toledo. The Mustangs allowed the Boomers just 167 yards of offense, and returned two interceptions for touchdowns.
“I liked that we competed,” Grant said. “We adjusted as the game went along and we did some nice things. I think we need to slow down and know what we are doing. We need to make sure we are fundamentally sound.
Warrenton beat Knappa 45-14 last week. The Warriors, who play in the Coastal Range League, went 5-0 last season in a makeshift COVID season.
Pilot Rock on Sept. 9 host Enterprise in their Old Oregon League opener, and on Sept. 10, La Grande is at McLoughlin, while Weston-McEwen is at Nestucca, Ione/Arlington is at Imbler, Umatilla plays at Irrigon, Pine Eagle is at Echo and Stanfield travels to Culver.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.