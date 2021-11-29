HEPPNER — Blue Mountain Conference regular-season champion Heppner had six players selected to the all-conference first team — four of which earned first-team honors on both sides of the ball.
The Mustangs dominated the all-conference team with 12 players chosen by the conference coaches.
Led by linebacker/running back Brock Hisler, the Mustangs finished the season with an 11-1 record, losing in the 2A state semifinals to eventual state champion Coquille.
Hisler, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior, was a first-team selection on both sides of the ball, as was senior Jace Coe (defensive back/receiver), senior Kason Cimmiyotti (defensive back/receiver) and senior Conor Brosnan (linebacker/offensive line).
Senior Blane Mahoney was a first-team defensive lineman, while senior center Toby Nation was a first-team offensive lineman.
Through 12 games, Hisler ran for 1,153 yards on 158 carries, and scored 12 touchdowns. On defense, he had a team-high 97 tackles and three fumble recoveries.
Coe had 39 tackles on the season, while as a receiver, he had a team-high 26 catches for 447 yards and six touchdowns.
Cimmiyotti had 46 tackles and four interceptions to his credit, while on offense he caught 10 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
Brosnan was second on the team with 82 tackles. He also had three sacks and a fumble recovery.
Mahoney had a team-high six quarterback sacks and 58 tackles.
Nation was part of an offensive line that helped the Mustangs average 29.5 points a game. He also was a second-team defensive lineman.
The Mustangs had 12 players chosen to the all-conference team.
Weston-McEwen, which lost to Heppner 40-0 in the 2A state quarterfinals, had five players earn first-team honors, led by Levie Phillips (running back/linebacker) and Theo White (receiver/defensive line), who were selected on offense and defense.
Quarterback Blane Peal, offensive lineman Finn Irvine and receiver Cameron Reich also were selected to the first team.
Phillips ran for 740 yards on 130 carries for 11 touchdowns.
Peal completed 62 of 116 passes for 1,223 yards and 13 touchdowns. White was one of his favorite receivers, catching 15 passes for 390 yards and four touchdowns. Reich caught 16 passes for 385 yards and five touchdowns.
Stanfield (4-4), which just missed out on the playoffs, had five players named to the first team, with senior lineman Carter Burnette earning top honors on both sides of the ball. He had 58 tackles and eight sacks on the season.
Senior defensive back Ryan Elizares finished the season with 65 tackles and two interceptions, while freshman linebacker Jesus Arellano had a team-high 74 tackles.
Junior defensive lineman Bodie Braithwaite had 70 tackles and five sacks to his credit.
Junior Gator Goodrich earned first-team honors as a place kicker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.