Heppner v Knappa bbb
Buy Now

Heppner's Tucker Ashbeck (0) attempts to shoot as Knappa's Raymond Ramirez (24) defends on Dec. 29, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center. Ashbeck and the Mustangs open play Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the convention center in the 2A state tournament against top-ranked Mannahouse Christian Academy.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Heppner Mustangs are in the quarterfinals of the 2A state basketball tournament for the second year in a row, and coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said it is no easy feat to earn a spot among the state's elite teams.

"Everybody has earned the right to be here," he said. "Everybody is a good basketball team. You have to play your best at this point in the season to be successful. Mannahouse is ranked No. 1, but there are other good teams there too. We are happy to be able to play in Pendleton in the final eight. This is what they have been working for all season long."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.