Heppner's Tucker Ashbeck (0) attempts to shoot as Knappa's Raymond Ramirez (24) defends on Dec. 29, 2022, at the Pendleton Convention Center. Ashbeck and the Mustangs open play Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the convention center in the 2A state tournament against top-ranked Mannahouse Christian Academy.
PENDLETON — The Heppner Mustangs are in the quarterfinals of the 2A state basketball tournament for the second year in a row, and coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said it is no easy feat to earn a spot among the state's elite teams.
"Everybody has earned the right to be here," he said. "Everybody is a good basketball team. You have to play your best at this point in the season to be successful. Mannahouse is ranked No. 1, but there are other good teams there too. We are happy to be able to play in Pendleton in the final eight. This is what they have been working for all season long."
The Heppner boys have never won a state title, and their last state trophy came in 2015 when they placed fifth. They finished 0-2 last year.
The Mustangs (20-5) will open play against top-ranked Mannahouse Christian Academy (25-2) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
"Mannahouse has a little bit of everything you would like," Rosenbalm said. "Multiple people who are not afraid to shoot it, and a couple who are long and athletic. When you are lucky enough to have someone who is 6-8, you use that."
Mannahouse Christian Academy in Portland has had different names over the years, and won a 1A state title in 2013 when the school was City Christian. This is the Lions' first trip to Pendleton.
"Hopefully the lights aren't too bright," said Mannahouse coach Ryan Bjornsgard, whose team stopped for a practice in The Dalles on Wednesday.
This year, the Lions, who have won 15 games in a row, are the No. 1 ranked team in the state with a 25-2 record. Their losses have been to Kappa (66-55) and Salem Academy (33-27), which is in the other half of the bracket.
Sophomore Joshua Louka is the Lions' 6-8 force inside, and the Northwest League Defensive Player of the Year. Guards Austin Snyder, Pedro Paraizo and Jadon Bjornsgard are a threat from the outside.
"Their three guards are really good, they can shoot the 3, and they are quick," Rosenbalm said. "You have to be at your best against them. That's what we hope to be Thursday afternoon."
The Mustangs, who knocked off Oakland 52-43 on the road in the first round, are led by senior Tucker Ashbeck and junior Landon Mitchell, but the Mustangs don't rely on just a couple of players for their points.
"Trevor (Nichols), David (Cribbs) and Caden (George) have led us at times too," Rosenbalm said. "We are balanced and that works to our advantage. Trevor led us a couple of weeks ago at district and at Oakland."
Bjornsgard said he hadn't paid too much attention to Heppner until this past weekend.
"They just seem like they dominate their opponents physically," he said. "They look really big. They look like football players. He's (Ashbeck) 6-2 and plays like he's 7-2. They score like two-thirds of their points in the paint. Their physicality is off the charts."
Defensively, the Mustangs are stingy, allowing an average of 41.7 points a game, third best at the 2A level behind the Lions (36.6) and Kennedy (39). The Lions also average 64.6 points a game on offense.
"I think our team chemistry is really good," Bjornsgard said of their success. "We try to take one game at a time. We try to play hard with a lot of energy and effort. Our defense fuels our offense. We are trying to put pressure on for 84 feet. It's the way we have found to be successful this year."
Rosenbalm said keeping Mannahouse in check will be no easy task.
"They pressure the basketball and want to make you make mistakes," he said. "They like to run and use their transition game. We have to continue to fight and make it difficult on them. When you get to Pendleton, anything can happen. We are excited to get the opportunity to play with seven other teams around the state. We hope to be playing our best basketball."
