PENDLETON — In a wild west shootout in the Round-Up City on Friday, March 3, Heppner gave defending state champion Western Christian all it could handle before falling 43-38 in the 2A state semifinals at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“I told them they can’t be disappointed,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said of his team. “They just battled with a great program, it just wasn’t the outcome we wanted. I couldn’t be more proud. They left it all out on the floor. We matched their effort.”
The Mustangs (21-6) will take on Kennedy in the third/fifth-place game at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. The Pioneers (22-7) will play Salem Academy at 8:30 p.m. in the championship game.
“I would not pick any other kids to go on this journey with,” Rosenbalm said. “They earned the right to play on the last day of the state tournament for a trophy.”
It was a close game throughout, with the Pioneers holding a 20-9 lead with 3:30 left to play in the second quarter. The Mustangs went on a 7-3 run before the half to pull within 23-16.
Tucker Ashbeck had four points in the rally, while Cameron Proudfoot hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
It was the third quarter where the Mustangs showed they deserved to be fighting for a spot in the championship game.
Trevor Nichols hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Ashbeck scored off an offensive rebound to give Heppner a 26-25 lead with 4:59 left in the quarter.
The Pioneers came back to forge a 28-28 tie before Nichols hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Ashbeck scored inside for a 33-28 lead with 1:38 remaining.
Western Christian finished the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers by Gavin Hall and Ian Martinez to grab a 34-33 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Pioneers went on a 9-5 run in the fourth quarter to hold on for the win. They ran a stall for the last 2:42, forcing the Mustangs to foul. Western went 3-for-5 from the line to seal the win.
“They beat us,” Rosenbalm said. “Give them credit. Western made some big shots late in the fourth quarter.”
The Pioneers got off to a 10-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Mustangs kept it close with a 3-pointer by Landon Mitchell and a basket by David Cribbs down the stretch.
“No one expected us to make it this far,” Nichols said. “They think we are the hicks from the sticks. To make it this far is pretty cool. We’ve all had fun. Basketball is not the main sport for any of us, which makes what we have accomplished more special.”
Ashbeck led the Mustangs with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Nichols and Cribbs each had nine points.
Hall had 14 points to lead the Pioneers, while Logan Hill added nine points and five assists, and Lucas Zook had eight points and five rebounds.
Ashbeck and Hall were named the Moda Health Players of the Game.
