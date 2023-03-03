PENDLETON — In a wild west shootout in the Round-Up City on Friday, March 3, Heppner gave defending state champion Western Christian all it could handle before falling 43-38 in the 2A state semifinals at the Pendleton Convention Center.

“I told them they can’t be disappointed,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said of his team. “They just battled with a great program, it just wasn’t the outcome we wanted. I couldn’t be more proud. They left it all out on the floor. We matched their effort.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.