HILLSBORO — Heppner’s stingy defense met its match against top-ranked Oakland in the 2A state semifinals.
Cade Olds ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Oakers to a 26-0 victory over the Mustangs on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Hillsboro Stadium.
“It seemed like we fought hard and the kids were in a position to stop them, we just had a couple of breakdowns,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “Key downs gave them their first two touchdowns. To their credit, they executed. Our kids came a long way this year. Only one team gets to end on a positive note.”
It’s the second year in a row that the Mustangs (9-3) have lost in the state semifinals.
Oakland (11-1) will face Weston-McEwen for the 2A state title at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Hillsboro Stadium. The Oakers haven’t lost since dropping a 24-16 game at Weston-McEwen in Week 2.
Oakland won a B state title in 1964, beating Umatilla 7-0, and won a 2A title in 2012, beating Portland Christian 50-27.
The Mustangs held the Oakers, who average 47 points a game, to 26 points, but had a hard time getting their offense on track.
“They had some strong athletic kids,” Grant said. “We couldn’t sustain anything offensively. Turnovers were key. The biggest deciding factor was our inability to stop them when we needed to.”
Oakland scored its first touchdown with 3:22 to play in the first quarter as James Baimbridge hauled in a 12-yard scoring pass from Cole Collins, topping a 16-play drive that ate up 8 1/2 minutes off the clock.
The Oakers would take a 14-0 lead into the half as Silas Arscott took the ball in from 10 yards out with 9:49 left in the second quarter.
Heppner quarterback Landon Mitchell, who missed several games under center because of a broken left hand, came back Saturday. He threw a pair of interceptions in the second quarter, but the Oakers were unable to capitalize.
“We were a little rusty doing what we wanted to do,” Grant said.
Heppner punted once and turned the ball over on downs twice in the third quarter as the Oakland defense held strong.
Oakland scored twice in the second half, with a 91-yard touchdown run by Cade Olds with 8:09 remaining in the third, the final dagger.
The Mustangs moved the ball down to the Oakland 8-yard line early in the fourth quarter, but two bobbled snaps had Heppner facing fourth-and-20 from the 23-yard line. It turned the ball over on downs.
Heppner held the Oakers scoreless in the fourth, forcing the Oakers to turn the ball over on downs, and the game ending with Oakland at the Heppner 44.
Cameron Proudfoot led the Mustangs with 27 yards on six carries, while Saul Lopez had 21 yards on seven carries. Mitchell threw for 74 yards, with Proudfoot catching four passes for 53 yards.
Caden George, who was the OSAA Player of the Game for Heppner, led the Heppner defense with 11 tackles, while Jacob Lentz had 10, and David Cribbs, Lopez and Cade Cunningham each had nine.
“Our kids held their heads up,” Grant said. “Our kids are disappointed, they worked so hard to get to this point. They wanted to keep going. They are enjoying the game and each other. There is a little bit of sadness when you are done. We are not ashamed of how they did or how they conducted themselves along the way.”
