PENDLETON — Heppner and Kennedy have a healthy rivalry on the football field. Saturday, March 4, the teams took their feud to the basketball court.
The Trojans got 12 points and 15 rebounds from Brett Beon as Kennedy ran away with the third-place trophy at the 2A state tournament with a 65-30 victory at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“It’s always hard to come back after a hard loss like last night,” Kennedy coach Karl Schmidtman said. “These guys came ready to play. Jeremy (Heppner coach Rosenbalm) does such a good job. Watching them at this tournament, they have played great. They are a good team.”
For the Mustangs, the fifth-place finish ties the best performance at state by a Heppner boys basketball team, which was fifth in 2015.
“Not many people outside this locker room believed we belonged here in Pendleton,” Rosenbalm said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how they stuck together and showed everyone they earned the right to bring a state basketball trophy back to Heppner. I told them there are a lot of people who would love to have the opportunity to be where they are, and be one of the last six teams getting to play on the last day.”
Heppner's Tucker Ashbeck and Landon Mitchell were named to the all-tournament second team, while the Mustangs also won the sportsmanship award.
The Mustangs had an impressive season to remember.
They opened the state quarterfinals with an upset of No. 1 Mannahouse Christian Academy, then pushed defending state champion Western Christian to the edge before falling 43-38 in the semifinals. Heppner finished the season with a 21-7 record.
“It was an honor to coach this team of great young men,” Rosenbalm said. “They have shown everyone they are good basketball players, but the important thing is they are even better people off the court. I hope they enjoyed this incredible journey as much as I did.”
Kennedy (24-6) opened the game by scoring the first four points, but Heppner came back with five points by David Cribbs to take a 5-4 lead with 4:32 to play in the first quarter.
The Trojans then reeled off 16 consecutive points to take a 20-5 lead at the end of the quarter.
Kennedy kept the momentum going in the second with a 17-12 run for a 37-17 lead at the half. The Trojans used their size inside to score 20 points in the paint, and 11 points off nine turnovers. Their transition game also translated into a handful of baskets.
“We have some good athletes this season,” Schmidtman said. “This year, defensive rebounding has been what we have been hanging our hat on, and we have guys who can run the floor. We have a good senior group.”
The second half didn’t get any better for the Mustangs.
Mitchell scored all five of his points in the third period for Heppner, which also got four points from Ashbeck, but Kennedy extended its lead to 51-26.
In the fourth, Ashbeck and Cribbs each hit a pair of free throws, but the Trojans scored 14 points to run away with the win.
“Kennedy has height, size and is an all-around good team,” Cribbs said. “I would have liked first or second, but I will take fifth. I got a trophy my senior year. We had three days of good competition.”
Cribbs led Heppner with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists, while Ashbeck had eight points and 13 rebounds.
Ethan Kleinschmidt added 13 points for the Trojans, while Javier Rodriguez had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Cribbs and Boen were named the Moda Health Players of the Game.
