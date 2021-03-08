YANKTON, S.D. — Hunter Nichols did a good job of channeling his nerves into a top-5 finish on Saturday, March 6, at the NAIA Indoor National Track & Field Championships.
The Eastern Oregon University sophomore turned in a time of 2 minutes, 32.51 seconds to finish fifth in the 1,000 meters, and earn All-America honors. He was seeded seventh going into the finals.
“I was really nervous the whole day,” said Nichols, a 2019 Heppner High School graduate. “I can kind of calm my nerves, but it was a whole other kind of nervous.”
Running in the finals at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse at Mount Marty University, Nichols led the first lap, moved between first and second in the second lap, then finished fifth by the end of the five-lap race.
“I thought I could get between fourth and sixth,” Nichols said. “I was never less than fifth. I wasn’t going to settle for last — that’s my competitive drive.”
At the start of the season, the 1,000 meters was a different event for Nichols, but now he said he is starting to embrace the event.
“It’s starting to grow on me,” he said. “I’m learning how to run it right and be tactical.”
It was Nichols’ first trip to nationals, and it’s one he won’t soon forget.
“The past two weeks are ones I won’t forget, for sure,” he said. “It was a cool experience. I know there is a lot more to come. I’m thinking about the future and what there is to come.”
Nichols was one of five EOU athletes to earn All-America honors at nationals.
Tyler Davis finished seventh in the heptathlon, Michelle Hebres was fourth in the 1,000 meters, Darrian Walker was fourth in the pole vault, and Allex Kosel was eighth in the long jump.
The EOU women’s team finished tied for 36th in the team standings with 5 points, while the men tied for 24th with 12 points.
Nichols’ top time of the season is 2:30.53, which ranks eighth all-time in the Mounties’ record book.
Up next for Nichols is cross-country. The Mounties have had a couple of meets, so he will be joining them mid-season.
