LA GRANDE — Ben Welch said he saw something special in Hunter Nichols when he was recruiting the middle distance runner from Heppner High School.
“When I recruited him, I saw a small-school kid who I thought would be very good,” said Welch, the longtime Eastern Oregon University track coach. “He was well coached, but far from over-coached.”
Welch’s instincts are paying off, as Nichols is headed to the NAIA Indoor National Track & Field Championships on March 3-6, 2021, at Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota. He will compete in the 1,000 meters.
“It will be good for me,” Nichols said of the opportunity. “I haven’t been in those kinds of high-quality races coming from Heppner. The competition is tight. The difference between 14th and eighth is 1 second.”
Nichols and seven of his teammates are getting on a plane Monday morning, March 1, for South Dakota. It’s a trip he almost didn’t get to take.
Nichols met the provisional time of 2 minutes, 32 seconds at the Polar Vortex Classic in Caldwell, Idaho, on Feb. 20-21 with a time of 2:30.53, and was ranked 20th nationally. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only the top 16 were advancing to nationals.
“After that race (in Caldwell), I was ranked 12th,” Nichols said. “Then the results from other meets started to get posted and I slid to 20th.”
With runners also competing in other distances, they pulled out of the 1,000, moving Nichols up to 14th.
“It worked out good for me,” Nichols said. “I was on pins and needles waiting. Tuesday night (Feb. 23), I got a text from my coach that said, ‘Pack your bags, you are going to South Dakota.’”
Prelims for the 1,000 will be run Thursday, March 4, with the finals (top 8) Saturday, March 6. The top eight athletes earn All-America honors.
“That’s the plan,” Nichols said of making the finals.
An obscure distance
As a senior at Heppner, Nichols won 2A state titles in the 800 meters, 3,000 meters, and ran the anchor leg on the 4x400 relay team that also won state gold and smashed the school record by more than 3 seconds.
At the college level, there are a plethora of distances to choose from during the indoor season, including the 600, 800, 1,000 and the mile.
Welch said he felt the 1,000 played to Nichols’ strengths.
“He is a good middle distance runner, and it was an event I thought would suit him well,” Welch said. “When we were recruiting him, it was an event I thought he would do well at. He has good speed, good range and he runs tough.”
Nichols still is on the fence.
“I like and dislike it,” Nichols said. “It’s a weird distance to adapt to. At an indoor meet, it’s five laps. Outside, it’s 2½.”
With a shortened indoor season (two meets), and both meets held outside, Nichols said he doesn’t know how well he will run indoors.
“I think it will depend,” he said. “I haven’t raced indoors, and it will depend on how good the track is.”
The Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse at Mount Marty University is brand new.
“It’s a flat 200,” Welch said of the facility’s track. “It’s a good layout, but there is an art to running a flat 200 indoors.”
Moving up the EOU leaderboard
Nichols’ time of 2:30.53 ranks him eighth all-time in the Mounties’ record book for the 1,000. The school record is 2:25.51, set by Hans Roelle in 2014.
“I’m happy about that,” Nichols said. “Still a lot of work to do.”
Welch sees Nichols chasing, and catching, that record before he’s done at EOU.
“If he can figure out how to train in the summer, he will be an absolute monster,” Welch said. “He could be one of the best we have ever had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.