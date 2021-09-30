ATHENA — Athena will be the place to be Friday, Oct. 1.
Not too sure that phrase is thrown around very often, but it’s not every day that undefeated Weston-McEwen hosts undefeated Heppner in a Blue Mountain Conference football game.
“They looked like they would be in this position,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “I’m impressed with what they do. They have good seniors, some who have started since their freshman year. I’m surprised we are undefeated. It will be a good night of high school football.”
TigerScots coach Kenzie Hansell agrees.
“We are excited,” he said. “What an exciting atmosphere it will be in Athena with two undefeated teams. The support we have at home and on the road is outstanding. Heppner is very well coached and they are very disciplined in what they do.”
The Mustangs (4-0) are coming off a come-from-behind 34-28 win over then top-ranked Kennedy. The Mustangs now have taken over the No. 1 spot in the Oregon School Activities Association rankings.
“I think they realized if they dug down and tried hard that good things can happen,” Grant said of the Kennedy game. “To their credit, their effort and the spirit they played with clear to the end is what you want to see.”
The Mustangs come into Friday’s game without two-way lineman Cody Fletcher (knee), but they get back lineman Jake Lentz, who did not play last week.
Offensively, the Mustangs were on fire last week. Sophomore quarterback Landon Mitchell threw for 225 yards and four touchdowns, while the run game chewed up 118 yards.
“Our offense adapts to the other teams’ defense,” Grant said. “Landon did a really nice job. That’s good to see, we need balance. Offensively, we were a little more consistent than we have been.”
Hansell knows his team has a tough test come Friday, but you don’t get to be 3-0 without putting in the work.
“We continue to get better every week, that is our program’s goal,” Hansell said. “We are going into our fifth week. We are excited about being healthy and coming off a big win at Stanfield. I don’t know if there is another place I want to be than Weston-McEwen coaching the TigerScots against the Heppner Mustangs.”
W-M gets a full day’s work out of senior quarterback Blane Peal every week, and that has resulted in the TigerScots outscoring opponents 91-13.
“He is an all-round good athlete whether it’s baseball, basketball or football,” Hansell said. “He is so coachable. One thing about him is he and the other seniors know the system and what we do. There is some comfort in that. We can change things up on the fly. It’s nice having that ability.”
Also on Friday, Ione/Arlington is at Enterprise, Pilot Rock is at Lyle/Wishram, Irrigon is at Umatilla, Grant Union is at Riverside, and Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler is at Echo.
