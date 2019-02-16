And just like that, the Mustang boys are district champions.
On Saturday, Heppner friends, families, and fans made the hour-long commute and packed the Pendleton Convention Center to see their team knock down a 63-50 victory over Union in the Blue Mountain Conference championship game.
"Before the game, I told them, 'If you're not excited, then I've done something wrong to prepare you for this,'" said coach Jeremy Rosenbalm. "This is only our second district championship since 2002. But I knew they'd be hyped up going in."
Before the Mustangs hit court, Rosenbalm gave them one last piece of advice:
"It's just another basketball game. The hoop's still 10 feet, and the 3-point line is still 19.9."
And Heppner brought a red hot energy to the court — but they weren't the only ones. Union nabbed the lead twice in the first quarter before Heppner managed to pull away for the long haul.
"We were ready, but we've played Union before, so we knew what to expect," said senior point guard Hunter Nichols. "We knew they were coming for us."
The Bobcats took brief advantages of 4-3 and 6-5 before Heppner made seven- and six-point runs to put the first quarter away, 19-9.
A 3-pointer from Nichols in the second quarter would push the Mustangs out to a 14-point lead, while the Bobcats managed just seven points before the halftime buzzer — four from senior post Tate Lantis and three at the line from junior forward Gannon Carreiro. The Mustangs led 29-18 at the end of the half.
The Mustang roster ranges from players big and small, but they used their variety to their advantage. Senior Trent Smith, a 5-foot-8 guard, knocked down a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, and senior Justin McAninch, a 6-foot-10 center, scored four points from the inside to help Heppner out to 44-30.
"We have the best of both worlds," Rosenbalm said. "We knew our height would cause (Union) some trouble."
In an action-packed fourth quarter, Bobcats sophomore guard Jace Phillips scored a 3-pointer to reduce Union's deficit to just 10 points with 3:21 left to play. McAninch returned to pour in three buckets in just over a minute to keep the Mustangs alive. Union chipped away at Heppner's advantage and would outscore them 20-19, but couldn't beat the buzzer.
"This was a total team effort," Rosenbalm said. "I couldn't be more proud of the team for their focus and energy. They really wanted this district championship."
McAninch led the Mustangs (17-7, 11-1 BMC) with 15 points, and junior Mason Lehman scored 13. Senior forward Tyler Carter nabbed 14 rebounds.
"This is awesome," said an exhausted but exuberant Nichols. "We really executed today. The fans helped keep us going until that final buzzer."
Heppner will host their state championship game this weekend for a shot at the state title. Their opponent has yet to be determined.
"Everyone went out on the court tonight with the right attitude and work ethic," Rosenbalm said. "And that will take them far in life outside the court."
