PENDLETON — Anything can happen when you get to Pendleton.
Those were the words from Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm before the 2A state tournament, and they held true Thursday, March 2, when his Mustangs knocked off No. 1-ranked Mannahouse Christian Academy 41-34 to reach the semifinals for just the second time in school history.
"It's a happy locker room," Rosenbalm said after the game. "We came in and did not shoot it well tonight (27.7%). The kids stepped up in the fourth and shot well from the free-throw line down the stretch."
The Mustangs (21-5) advance to the semifinals, where they will take on Western Christian at 6:30 p.m. March 3. Mannahouse (25-3) will play East Linn Christian Academy at 9 a.m. in the consolation bracket.
"We talked about it all week," Mannahouse coach Ryan Bjornsgard said of Heppner's physical play. "They beat us up. Credit to them, we have never been here. We didn't shoot well (30.6%), and that's a credit to them."
Heppner trailed 31-28 entering the fourth quarter, but back-to-back baskets by Tucker Ashbeck gave the Mustangs the lead for good at 32-31.
"I was nervous until the fourth quarter," said Ashbeck, who finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds. "I don't even know what to say. This makes me feel like we are a solid basketball team. It feels good to get a shot off against someone 6-8 trying to block your shot."
Caden George drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing for a 35-31 lead, only to see 6-foot-8 Joshua Louka score inside with 1:08 to play to cut the lead to 35-34.
Ashbeck scored again inside, and the Mustangs made 4 of 6 free throws in the finals 31 seconds to seal the win.
Heppner held the Lions to just three points in the fourth quarter.
"Defensively, we were terrific," Rosenbalm said. "To hold a team like that to 34 points — and three in the fourth quarter — says a lot. Defense will take us to where we want to go. Credit to my boys, they continued to fight when things didn't go their way."
Ashbeck opened the game with a basket at 7:46, finding himself all alone on the left side of the key.
The Lions came back to take a 6-2 lead before Ashbeck scored again, and George hit a 3-pointer from the right wing for a 7-7 game at the end of the first.
Mannahouse went on a 12-8 run in the second for a 19-15 lead at the half. It was 19-12 before Heppner's David Cribbs hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to close the gap.
Landon Mitchell opened the third with a 3-pointer to bring the Mustangs within 19-18, and Cribbs made one of two free throws to tie the score at 19-19.
The Lions scored the next six points, four by Ty Johnson, to take a 25-19 lead with 4 minutes left in the quarter.
Louka scored twice down the stretch for a 31-26 lead, and George scored with 1 second on the clock to make it 31-28.
The 41 points is the second fewest points the Mustangs have scored this season.
"Credit to those guys, their defense was why we didn't shoot it well," Rosenbalm said.
The Lions, who average 63.5 points a game, were stymied by Heppner's defense.
"We couldn't put the ball in the ocean that last quarter," Bjornsgard said. "We were 3 of 11 from the free-throw line. That's not us. We were in foul trouble and had to pull our press. We will come back tomorrow and see what we're made of."
Heppner outrebounded the Lions 38-36, and forced 11 turnovers, including four key ones in the fourth quarter.
"You can control defense and rebounding," Rosenbalm said. "It's all about heart and effort. I'm extremely proud of the boys."
George led the Mustangs with 14 points and six rebounds, while Cribbs had seven points and eight rebounds, and Trevor Nichols chipped in six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Louka had 11 points and six rebounds to lead the Lions, while Austin Snyder had 10 rebounds and five steals, and Caleb Dickinson eight points and six rebounds.
George and Louka were named the Moda Health Players of the Game.
