HEPPNER — Blue Mountain Conference regular season and district champion Heppner had two players selected to the all-conference first team.
Seniors Kason Cimmiyotti and Joe Sherman were unanimous picks for the Mustangs, who are 20-3 on the season.
Other local athletes on the first team were junior Gator Goodrich from Stanfield, and senior Theo White from Weston-McEwen.
All of the first-team players were unanimous selections by the conference coaches, with the exception of Union’s Bo Ledbetter.
Cimmiyotti, a 6-foot-3 forward, averaged 16 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 assists for the Mustangs.
Sherman, a 6-1 guard, had 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists and two steals a game. He is a two-year starter for the Mustangs.
Goodrich, who led the Tigers (17-10) to the BMC district title game, averaged 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals a game. In BMC play, he averaged 19 points, four rebounds and four assists an outing.
White averaged 17 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, three steals and two blocks a game. He shot 57% from two-point range, 30% from 3-point range, and 76% from the free-throw line.
White started 79 of 80 games for the TigerScots from his freshman year through his senior year. The one game he did not play was due to an ankle injury.
