HEPPNER — Turning in your football gear at the end of the season is not a happy time.
During the past 31 years, Greg Grant’s Heppner football team has stretched its play into the postseason all but two years (1994, 1996), and this season they go into the playoffs as the No. 1-ranked 2A team.
The Mustangs (9-0), who are on a 27-game win streak, will host Regis on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.
The Rams, the No. 3 team from Special District 2, is 6-3 overall and the No. 16 team in the Oregon School Activities Association rankings.
“They are not the 16th best team in the state,” Grant said. “They are a really good team. Very solid. They have a big fullback (Andre Pelayo), they execute their offense well, and they are aggressive on defense. They will be a tough team to beat.”
The key to the game, according to Grant, will be to avoid mistakes and stop the Rams’ run game.
“We are going to have to step up defensively and stop their run,” Grant said.
Defense hasn’t been a problem for the Mustangs this season.
Led by Brock Hisler, Blaine Mahoney, Jace Coe and Kason Cimmyotti, they have only allowed 58 points in nine games (6.4 points per game), while scoring 310 (34.4 ppg).
Quarterback Landon Mitchell has thrown for 928 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Hisler has run for 963 yards and 10 touchdowns. Caden George leads the team with four interceptions — two for touchdowns — while Cimmyotti has three.
Heppner has scored on offense, defense and special teams this season. It’s weapons appear endless at times. While all that is well and good, it will not help them against Regis.
“It’s all about what happens Saturday,” Grant said. “All that we have done got us there. Now it’s all about what we do on Saturday.”
The Mustangs are hoping to have two-way lineman Cody Fletcher (bone bruise) back after missing a few games. Other than that, they are healthy and ready to go.
So is the community, which gives a healthy dose of support to the Mustangs.
“It’s kind of one of the rewards of working hard all season,” Grant said. “Our kids appreciate it and respond to it.”
The Mustangs also know the playoffs are a byproduct of hard work and they do not take it for granted.
“If you work hard, you play your best, good things happen,” Grant said. “They should be excited to play their best football at the end of the year. That’s all they have left. They are playing for their football lives and they want to keep a fun thing going. It’s fun to be together and be part of something you’ve worked for together. To be able to extend that is special.”
